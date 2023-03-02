IOC announces Olympic Esports Series 2023
Nine games like archery, chess, dance and cycling have been confirmed
The International Olympic Committee has announced the Olympic Esport Series 2023. The details of the tournament have been released by the committee. The global virtual and simulated sports competition will be held in collaboration with International Federations (IFs) and game publishers.
"The Olympic Esports Series 2023 begins today when both professional and amateur players from around the world are invited to take part in qualification rounds across a host of the featured games," said the official release for the tournament.
The series will culminate in live, in-personal finals with qualifying players participating in the Olympic Esports Finals 2023, which will take place at Singapore’s Suntec Centre from 22 to 25 June.
The initially confirmed featured games across nine sports are:
- Archery (World Archery Federation, Tic Tac Bow),
- Baseball (World Baseball Softball Confederation, WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS),
- Chess (International Chess Federation, Chess.com),
- Cycling (UCI, Zwift),
- Dance (World DanceSport Federation, JustDance)
- Motor sport (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, Gran Turismo).
- Sailing (World Sailing, Virtual Regatta),
- Taekwondo (World Taekwondo, Virtual Taekwondo)
- Tennis (International Tennis Federation, Tennis Clash),
Lokesh Suji, Director, the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said: Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had incorporated virtual/simulation versions of traditional sports in parallel to Paris Olympics. It is encouraging to see that the IOC is continuing to embrace esports, and I have full confidence that it will soon be included as a medal sport, just like the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has done with the Asian Games and AIMAG. Although the physical aspect of traditional esports game titles such as DOTA and League of Legends may not be apparent when esports athletes compete, the IOC has included certain games like Zwift and Virtual Taekwondo; where the esports athletes compete in a virtual reality environment and have to physically move their bodies, such as cycling or taekwondo. This inclusion will help dispel the misunderstanding that esports does not involve physical movements.
The integration of a broad selection of esports game titles and genres into major multi-sport events is a crucial step in making esports accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, caste, creed, ability, and other factors, aligning with the Olympic Movement's values of inclusivity.
With the official recognition of Esports as a multi-sport in India, we are thrilled to see traditional sports such as chess and motorsports thriving in video game form, thereby adding to the growth of the community and the development of the sector."
Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alpha Zegus, the next-gen marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming & lifestyle: "Not only is this a big leap for the Esports industry, but the fact that even amateur players get a shot at it makes it all the more special. That’s a big win for us since it will encourage gamers of all sizes, all across the world, to interact, compete, and grow the esports industry as a whole. Here’s wishing a grand success and a big win. "
NoBroker raises $5 million from Google
The company reportedly said the funding will help it reach out to more customers across current and new cities and streamline the entire real estate journey with the help of technology
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 7:23 PM | 1 min read
Real estate platform NoBroker has raised $5 million from Google as part of its Series E round. The existing investors of the company include General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Moore Strategic Ventures in this venture.
The company reportedly said the funding will help it reach out to more customers across current and new cities and streamline the entire real estate journey with the help of technology.
“The current funding will help us reach out to more customers across current and new cities, and help us streamline the entire real estate journey from search to shifting into your house to even managing your society seamlessly with the help of technology,” said Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology and product officer of NoBroker.com, was reported as saying by some media reports.
Amit Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of NoBroker.com., reportedly said, “Demand for renting and buying is both in full swing. We are excited to partner with Google to build products and solutions that will simplify the home search and living experience for our users.”
Govt platform set up to address social media plaints
Media reports say social media companies will be part of the platform and will have address user grievances via the portal
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 9:33 AM | 1 min read
The government has set a platform to look into complaints against social media companies, media reports say.
The complaints will be further escalated to three sub-committees.
Media reports say tech giants like Google and Meta will be asked to be part of the platform for addressing user complaints.
They will also be required to respond to grievances on the portal.
HiveMinds onboards new clients HomeLane and Zydus Lifesciences
The agency will be spearheading customer acquisition for HomeLane: India's finest - personalized home interiors and ecommerce growth for Zydus Lifesciences
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 5:19 PM | 2 min read
HiveMinds, a digital marketing agency and the digital specialist of Madison World, further establishes its leadership position by winning mandates for some of the leading brands. The agency will be spearheading customer acquisition for HomeLane: India's finest - personalized home interiors and ecommerce growth for Zydus Lifesciences.
An early entrant in India’s digital marketing scene, HiveMinds has pioneered the digital space - be it SEO, Performance & Paid Campaigns, Digital Analytics, Social Media Marketing, Digital Branding, or Creative and Content services. The agency’s new client acquisitions, in the face of multi-agency pitches, establishes HiveMinds to be one of the most sought out digital agencies with a diverse and talented team working towards transforming businesses. The series of new clients vary in sectors, ranging from retail, interior solutions to healthcare.
Commenting on their wins, Jyothrimayee J T, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds says, “Over the years we have developed expertise in almost all key sectors, be it ecommerce, ed-tech, fin-tech, or BFSI. Therefore, we are able to customise service offerings to best suit sector specific client requirements. We are delighted to onboard our new accounts and we look forward to taking these brands to the next level of growth with our expertise in digital media and analytics.”
HiveMinds acts as a strategy partner for its clients and owns the overall digital growth mandate.With its current mandates, the agency is developing a strong and sustainable lead across geographies, industries and startup ecosystem in India. Some other brands who have given ecommerce mandates to HiveMinds in the recent past are Sugar cosmetics, LifeScan and Kapiva.
Taboola beta tests integrating generative AI like ChatGPT to its ad platform
The move will help revolutionise ad creation for advertisers
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 3:57 PM | 2 min read
Taboola ann
Vi App forays into esports
The app has partnered with esports start-up Gamerji
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 3:22 PM | 3 min read
After the launch of Vi Games offering more than 1200 mobile games, multiplayer and competitive gaming on the Vi App today announced the expansion of its mobile gaming catalogue with Esports. Partnering with leading esports start-up Gamerji, Vi under the umbrella of Vi Games, has launched an Esports platform on the Vi App.
Vi Games along with Gamerji will host popular Esports games across various genres such as Battle Royale, Racing, Cricket, Action Role Playing, etc. With an aim to make Vi App the preferred destination for gaming enthusiasts, the platform will have popular esports titles like New State, Free Fire Call of Duty Mobile, World Cricket Championship 3, Asphalt 9, Clash Royale during launch and will add more popular titles in due course.
Over the last few years, India has become the hub for esports. As per FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2022, the esports players in India doubled from three lakh in 2020 to six lakh in 2021. The country’s esports industry is growing at a CAGR of 46% and is expected to reach INR 11 billion by 2025. The gaming segment is also expected to generate an economic value of around INR100 billion between now and FY2025.
Commenting on the launch, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said “Growing affordability of smartphones and faster data speeds have contributed to the immense popularity of mobile gaming in India. With 5G in India, the gaming industry is likely to grow manifold. Mobile gaming has been a major focus area of growth for Vi’s content strategy in the digital era. Adding esports to our gaming catalogue was a natural progression towards making Vi App as the preferred destination for all gaming enthusiasts. We are confident that our offering will strike the right chord with the gaming lovers, and particularly the youth.”
Making the service easy accessible for the gamers, Vi’s Esports offering will be available for Vi Users at no extra cost and the users can enjoy exciting prizes with their virtual coins.
Commenting on the association, Soham Thacker, Founder & CEO Gamerji said “Gamerji has always strived to give the best online tournament experience to aspiring gamers in India and help them showcase their skills. Our association with Vi will enable us to provide the experience to the larger gaming community via the Vi App and help establish esports as one of the primary competitive sports in the country.”
Gaming buffs can access the Esports in 5 easy steps:
The users can access Vi Games on the Vi App. Users can download the Vi App from Google Play store or iOS store.
Culture Round-Up: ‘Pathan’, ‘RRR’ and Hindenburg dominate internet trends for January 2023
The trends are based on Starcom’s monthly report
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
January 2023 was a big year for the Indian film industry with ‘Pathaan’ making it big in the theatres, and giving SRK a great comeback. The other big news was ‘RRR’ making it to the global stage by winning the best origins song in the Golden Globe Awards.
The Starcom Culture Round-Up report talks about the trending topic that netizens were excited about in the month of January.
Twinkling Tweets
January saw over 2.2 million tweets mentioning Pathaan, 6 million mentions for BiggBoss 16, 3.92 million for Thunvi, and 5.20 million mentions for Varisu.
RRR bagging Golden Globe nominations got 3,70,000 mentions with the Natu Natu song seeing 2,64,000 mentions on Twitter and trending on Google.
Apart from the Bollywood mentions, the Hindenburg report was among the trending topics with more than 2,00,000 mentions alongside sports and festivals. While festivals had 3,00,000 mentions on Twitter, cricket was primarily trending on Google. The others on the list were ODI matches and the Indian women under 19 team winning the T20 World Cup.
Tuning In
Speaking of music and the tunes people were vibing on in January were Besharam Rang and Maan Meri Jaan, and Jhume Jo Pathaan. On top of the chart were Kahani Suno 2.0 and Kesariya and Ranjhana.
Reel it, Feel it, Meme it
On Instagram, the Tum Tum Dance was making a roll with 8,48,000 reels being made on the song, following was the trend from Netflix’s Wednesday (5,75,000 reels). While 1.8 million reels were made on the song Kaleshi Chori and 7,70,000 reels on the ‘Kuch Nahi Bro’ trend.
iTV Network launches new digital platform NewsX Telugu
The portal will have a real-time update of news from across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 10:42 AM | 1 min read
iTV Network has launched NewsX Telugu portal https://newsxtelugu.com. After successfully launching Kannada, NEWSX is now entering the Telugu market spread across two states viz. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The portal will have a real-time update of news across all sections- current affairs, politics, national security, entertainment, sports, health, and travel curated by some of the best content generators from the Telugu news media.
On this occasion, Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX said, “As a newsperson connecting with people is the number one priority. As a national network, being able to reach out to a Telugu audience and having a chance to tell their stories, here their views, in their language and bring them to a national audience will be a real privilege. NewsX is a respected and credible brand and I'm looking forward to this platform to serve India's Telugu-speaking citizenry."
Jayaprakash Ramaiah, Executive Editor, iTV Network, said, “With a promise to deliver ‘News, Not Noise,’ we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, NewsX Telugu. The website is launched with a special focus on the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with other interesting segments like entertainment, health, lifestyle and technology et al. We promise to bring news that is unbiased and fair-minded while maintaining independence and objectivity in our editorial policy.”
