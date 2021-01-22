Chimp&z Inc appoints Ashish Duggal as VP- Growth & Operations

In this role, Duggal will look into the partnerships with existing clientele and will actively contribute to strategizing and acquiring new clients

Digital communications agency, Chimp&z Inc has announced the appointment of Ashish Duggal as Vice President - Growth & Operations. He will be working closely with the co-founders on scaling up the business & boost operational developments in the agency and the Merge Infinity Global Network. In this role, Duggal will look into the partnerships with existing clientele and will actively contribute to strategizing and acquiring new clients with his advertising insights and brand communication advisory to amplify the agency's business impact. He will be working with teams across the agency’s Mumbai and Gurgaon offices. With over 10 years of experience in digital marketing prior to Chimp&z Inc Duggal served as AVP at Logicserve Digital.

A certified sales practitioner for Adobe Experience Cloud products, he is also equipped with a deep understanding of the Google ecosystem including GCM, DV360, Search 360, AdWords, and other media platforms. Duggal brings to the table exceptional Marketing Technology Solutions. He excels in analyzing businesses and consulting for Acquiring & Budgeting for Media (Performance & Branding), Technology (Analytics, Personalization, CMS, Automation, etc.), Creative & Development Solutions, Data Science, SEO, Content, etc.

“Chimp&z Inc is one of the few agencies globally, with the right culture, people & intention to make it stand out in the crowd. In my tenure here, I plan to strengthen the business by bringing in the best practices and set up processes that match up the global scale, which is already a work-in-progress at the agency. My duties encompass overlooking existing and new business, initiating new revenue streams, partnerships, and regular business operations (India and International). I am happy to have been on-boarded and backed by the two strongholds and co-founders, Angad Singh Manchanda and Lavinn Rajpal. Looking forward to setting new industry benchmarks with them,” said Ashish Duggal, Vice President- Growth & Operations, Chimp&z Inc.

“At a time when we are working towards expanding in the International Market, Ashish is a great addition to the top management. His vast experience will be instrumental in realizing our vision and is a definite step towards building a more comprehensive team. We look forward to growing together in this journey,” said Angad Singh Manchanda, Co-founder, and CEO, Chimp&z Inc.

