Concept PR's Practice announces new PR mandate wins

Concept PR, an independent public relations (PR) agency, announced its Technology and Start-ups specialist practice has added new corporates, including Qlik, 100X.VC, MapmyIndia and Logicserve Digital, to its existing clients, including Route Mobile, Prime Securities, and DigiBoxx.

Concept PR’s Technology and Start-up practice offers a full suite of specialized communication services aligned to companies’ business objectives.

“At Concept, we identify industries and businesses that are at the right place in their life cycles to get maximum out of our strategic communication. We then deploy greater resources across traditional PR and digital communications, to make inroads into these industries. Given how tech permeates every sector, forming a team dedicated to servicing technology-focused companies was only natural. The team, which brings over 70 years of cumulative industry experience, has already started showing results with these prestigious wins for Concept,” said Ashish Jalan, Managing Director, Concept PR.

Technology now plays a vital role in every business, and the pandemic has shortened adoption cycles to a great extent. As a result, these companies, whether veteran plays or start-ups require strategic communication plans to interact with various stakeholders.

“From adversity stems opportunity, and this is specifically true as we witness the tremendous growth in the technology sector. Covid led to disruptive consumer behaviour, often fueled by technology ideas/products. And the road to sustained growth requires good PR that aligns perfectly with a company’s business objectives. These wins have further motivated an already passionate team of PR professionals to exceed client expectations,” said Cyrus Jogina, Sr. Vice President (Technology & Start-ups), Concept PR.

The PR mandate for Qlik, MapmyIndia, 100X.VC, and Logicserve Digital include strategic communications, campaign creation and crisis management.

Concept PR has been featured in Exchange4Media’s Top 25 PR firms in India for 2021 & 2020, won a Silver Award in the ‘Cause Related’ category at PR Awards 2021, received the Bronze Award in the ‘Environmental Campaign’ category at PR Awards 2020 and received the AMEC Bronze Award in multiple categories in 2020

