Logicserve Digital appoints Anand Bhadkamkar as Group CFO & President-Strategy

Logicserve Digital has announced the appointment of Anand Bhadkamkar as Group CFO and President - Strategy w.e.f. 28th March 2022.

The appointment reinforces Logicserve Digital’s vision to strengthen its offering in the Indian market further and to expand in multiple markets across the world. In this Group level role, he will report into Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, and would be instrumental in driving company’s growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Shejale, said, “We have the capabilities and aspirations to be a leading global digital marketing and transformation company. We are looking at stratospheric organic and inorganic growth in the years ahead.

We are very excited to have a highly experienced and dynamic leader like Anand join our mission. His experience in running a successful global company, acquiring and integrating over 13 companies in India will certainly serve well in expanding our footprint in the market even further.”

Bhadkamkar will be setting the tone and culture of collaboration amongst the group companies and strengthening the financial discipline, fund management and M&A.

Talking about the new role, Bhadkamkar, said, “Today, digital stands at the epicenter for all businesses; and the possibilities encircling this space are endless. Logicserve Digital’s ambition to play a pivotal role in Digital Marketing and Transformation globally is infectious. Prasad's vision to go global along with the combined talent and capabilities built over a decade forms a formidable combination. I am excited to join the team and look forward to actively collaborating to enable an even faster growth trajectory.”

Bhadkamkar has over 25 years of experience. He was associated with Dentsu Aegis Network for more than 13 years and played multiple roles during his tenure, including COO and CFO of South Asia and CEO of Dentsu India from 2019. He started his career with EY 25 years ago and served as the VP of Finance at Lowe Lintas before joining Dentsu.

