Catch e4m Confluence: The Media Investments Summit 2022 today

Technological advancements, changing consumer habits and cost pressures have been dictating how media agencies should function today. If the brands don't find an agency that could adapt to these factors, they will eventually find one that does. Now more than ever, agencies need to be agile enough to adapt and evolve to suit client needs.

At e4m Confluence 2022: The Media Investments Summit, scheduled to be held on October 6 in Mumbai, industry leaders will deliberate on what it takes to build 'The Media Agency of Tomorrow.' The event is co-powered by ABP News. This is the first edition of e4m's Media Investment Summit.



How will agencies focus on meeting the needs of marketers? What technologies will they adopt? What skills will they bring to the fore? The conference kickstarts today at 3 pm with industry experts deliberating on these questions.



Our panel of luminaries comprise Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Sandeep Gupta, COO, Broadcasting Business, Shemaroo; Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus; Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World; Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India; Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India; Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang; Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM; Shashi Sinha, CEO, Mediabrands, India; Ajay Gupte, CEO (South Asia), Wavemaker; Tanmay Mohanty, CEO Media Services, Publicis Media Groupe India; Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, India, Essence; Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital; Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues - A Reprise Network Company; Deepali Naair, Director, Digital Sales Centre, Bangalore, IBM; Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia, GroupM; and Ankit Prasad, Founder, and CEO, Bobble AI.

They will touch upon topics such as FTA, diversity and inclusion, being future-ready, integrated media agencies versus digital and others.

The event will be followed by the Media Ace Awards.



