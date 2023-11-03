'If you want to scale, don't work in the business but on the business'
At the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, a panel of experts discussed whether the adworld has seen the last of independent agencies
Listen to This Article
In the past decade, there has been a shift in how advertising is being done. A lot of independent agencies have been at the forefront in driving this change from creating immense opportunities for Bharat to creating cultures that attract some of the best talents.
At the e4m Confluence - Media Investment Summit 2023, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO and Co-Founder Gozoop conducted an elaborate discussion on how in the evolving advertising landscape, clients are now valuing the agility, creativity, and expertise that independent agencies provide. Hence, is this finally the ‘Era of Independent Agencies’?
Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO, LS Digital; Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and MD, BC Web Wise; Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder and Director, SoCheers and Shradha Agarwal Co-Founder and CEO, Grapes shared their take on the same lines.
Kickstarting the conversation with what different independent agencies have to offer, Baradhwaaj said, “Independent agencies can provide more personalised attention and for us, the accounts are bread and butter. We as founders ourselves get involved in every account. On the other hand, we also hear the other agency did not deliver, were not up to the mark, and I think that is the primary reason why today we are well-poised.”
Another benefit of the founder being so close to the action is to track changes, and adding the tadka of strategic consulting on top of it at a free cost becomes very critical, added Shejale.
Speaking of challenges that Devnani’s independent agency has faced, he shared: “We repetitively have faced challenges on the brand value of the network agencies. So, when you think of it from the perspective of a brand manager, it turns out to be a very safe decision. It feels riskier to go with an independent agency rather.”
Agarwal added that there are challenges faced even by larger agencies. “I remember I was speaking to a large group and they said while offline agencies may enjoy 15-20 lakhs of retainer, digital should come from Rs 50,000 to four lakh of budget. So, some kind of remuneration benchmarking should come up when it comes to digital retainers.”
“Additionally, to get the right output, you need the right talent,” she added.
Towards the end, as a one-liner advice to independent agencies, the Grapes executive said, “If you want to scale, don't work in the business, work on the business.”
“Stay hungry, stay foolish,” said Devnani. BC Web’s Baradhwaaj said, “We need to focus on the profitability of the agency to be able to sustain ourselves and scale.”
Shejale concluded the discussion with, “Don’t operate to make your agency big and then sell it off. It's a tough business and big is beautiful.”
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
You May Also Like
Marketers or agencies, we are all serving consumers. Let’s not forget that: Kartik Sharma
1 hour ago
Wavemaker bags ‘Media Agency of The Year’ title at Media Ace Awards 2023
EssenceMediacom and Mindshare were the runners-up in this category
Listen to This Article
The seventh edition of e4m Media Ace Awards was held on Wednesday, November 2 in Mumbai. At the dazzling awards night, Wavemaker was bestowed upon the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title while EssenceMediacom and Mindshare were the runners-up in this category. The spectacular awards night was graced by industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing world.
Media Ace awards 2023 recognizes the exemplary work done by the Indian media agencies and celebrates their professionals for their contribution to the advertising industry. Their innovative work in harnessing the power of various platforms has revolutionized the way brands connect with their audiences. The awards honour leaders and agencies who have exhibited leadership and direction that has helped mould the media landscape in the country. The agencies and professionals are the driving force behind structuring the media space and its various facets.
The media agencies and its professionals were honoured for their exemplary work, excellence, innovation and creativity. The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Madison OOH named ‘Out of Home Agency of The Year’ at Media Ace Awards 2023
Laqshya Media Group was the runner-up in this category
Listen to This Article
The winners of the Media Ace Awards 2023 were felicitated at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 2. At the glittering awards night, Madison OOH bagged the ‘Out of Home Agency of The Year’ title. On the other hand, Laqshya Media Group was named the runner-up in this category.
In the digital era, Out-of-Home (OOH) agencies play a crucial role in advertising and marketing strategies. These agencies offer a unique and impactful way to connect with audiences. OOH advertisements help build brand awareness and contribute to brand recall.
Media Ace awards 2023 recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements of media agencies and its people who have played a pivotal role in shaping the advertising and marketing landscape. The awards honour leaders and agencies who have exhibited leadership with their exemplary work, creativity and innovation.
The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
GroupM takes home the ‘Network of The Year’ award at Media Ace Awards 2023
The other key winners include Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker, Schbang, Madison OOH, Xaxis OML
Listen to This Article
The exchange4media Group hosted the 7th edition of e4m Media Ace Awards on Wednesday, November 2 in Mumbai. At the awards night, GroupM, WPP's media investment group and a leading media investment company, took home the ‘Network of The Year’ award. The star-studded award ceremony was graced by luminaries including top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem.
Media Ace awards 2023 recognizes the outstanding work and innovation by media agencies in India and celebrates their people for their work and their contribution to the advertising industry. The awards are given to leaders and agencies who have exhibited leadership and direction that has helped mould the media landscape in the country. The agencies and professionals are the driving force behind structuring the media space and its various facets.
A glittering group of media luminaries gathered to celebrate the media agencies and its professionals for their exemplary work, excellence, innovation and creativity. The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Navin Khemka named ‘Media Agency Head of The Year’ at e4m Media Ace Awards 2023
The other key winners include Shashi Sinha, Harshil Karia and Vinita Jain
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 10:02 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
The seventh edition of Media Ace Awards on November 2 at a star-studded award ceremony in Mumbai. At the awards night, Navin Khemka, CEO, South Asia, EssenceMediacom, was named ‘Media Agency Head of The Year’. The glittering awards night was graced by top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing world.
The ‘Media Agency Head of The Year’ award is given to a CEO excelling at a spectrum of media services including media buying/planning and contributing to the overall growth of the organization through exceptional deliverance, retainers and acquiring new business.
Khemka is a seasoned professional having over 25 years of experience across networks. In his previous roles in GroupM, he was part of a Mindshare team and was also involved in the merger of Maxus & MEC to form Wavemaker. Under his leadership, MediaCom has scaled new heights, the company added.
The winners were selected by a revered jury across three categories – Agencies, Specialist Agencies and People. This year, the Jury was chaired by Amit Jain, Chairman, Loreal India.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Media Ace Awards 2023: Shashi Sinha named ‘Network Head of The Year’
The other key winners include Navin Khemka, Harshil Karia and Vinita Jain
Listen to This Article
The exchange4media Group hosted the seventh edition of Media Ace Awards on November 2 at a glittering award ceremony in Mumbai. At the glamourous awards night, Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, was awarded the ‘Network Head of The Year’ award. The award ceremony was graced by luminaries including top industry leaders and experts from the advertising and marketing world.
This award is given to the Head (CEO or COO) of a parent network who has contributed critically towards delivering premium service, stimulating growth of the organization and enhancing the industry at large.
Shashi Sinha is the current CEO of the Indian arm of advertising company IPG. Sinha heads all the three media agencies of IPG in India namely, Lodestar, Initiative and BPN. Sinha started his career with Parle as Product Manager. In the early 1990s he set up Lodestar, India's first specialized media planning and buying outfit. He also led the setting up of India's first media research and tools development cell at Lodestar.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan star in Ferrero Rocher's Diwali campaign
The #LightupyourDiwali campaign aims to reinforce Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as the ultimate gifting choice for consumers
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
Ferrero India Private Limited, part of Ferrero Group, has announced two captivating campaigns featuring Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan.
The #LightupyourDiwali campaign with Hrithik Roshan and the #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect campaign with Sara Ali Khan are designed to reinforce Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as the ultimate gifting choice for consumers during this festive season.
The "Light up your Diwali" campaign by Ferrero Rocher is about fostering heartfelt connections between our loved ones. As part of this initiative, Ferrero Rocher has launched a unique Light Up Your Diwali Greetings platform where people can create and share “Customised Diwali Greetings” for their loved ones. Not only this the Light Up Your Diwali campaign has a contest leg as well where people can participate in the contest and 100 lucky winners stand a chance to win the iconic Ferrero Rocher Pyramid containing 96 golden-wrapped Ferrero Rocher, adding a touch of excitement to this year's Diwali celebrations.
In a display of elegance and indulgence, the brand has come up with a campaign film, where Hrithik Roshan gracefully articulates the desire to light up Diwali for his family. He unveils that Ferrero Rocher, is the Golden Secret to light up his family's Diwali.
In the #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect campaign, everyone’s favourite Sara Ali Khan takes the spotlight. In the brand film, Sara revealed how Diwali celebrations are always spectacular at her home thanks to Ferrero Rocher Moments. She also highlights the sentiment of how one could make every Diwali moment into an unforgettable and dhamakedar occasion with the affordable premium Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Speaking upon both the campaigns, Zoher Kapuswala Marketing head- Ferrero India, says, “Diwali is a time of joy, togetherness, and making cherished memories. With our #LightupyourDiwali and #MakeDiwaliMommmentsPerfect campaigns, we aspire to establish Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments as the go-to choice for consumers who seek to infuse elegance and luxury into their festivities. We share a long-standing relationship with Hrithik and Sara and their appearance amplifies the festive spirit, making Diwali a truly unforgettable experience. We encourage everyone to light up their Diwali with the magic of Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments."
Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments have been a symbol of perfection and indulgence, making it the preferred choice for special occasions and gifting. This Diwali, get ready to celebrate in style and elevate your festive moments with Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Read more news about Marketing News, Advertising News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital News, People Movement NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp