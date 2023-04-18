Valerie Pinto, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi & Ashwini Deshpande are Jury Chairs for ABBY One Show

Pinto, Naqvi and Deshpande join as Jury Chair for Public Relations category, Jury Chair of Mobile Category, and Jury Chair of Design category respectively

Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, Gozoop and Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder and Director of Elephant Design, join as Jury Chair for Public Relations category, Jury Chair of Mobile Category, and Jury Chair of Design category respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.

Valerie Pinto joins The Abby One Show Awards Jury 2023 to Chair the Public Relations category.

Valerie Pinto is one of the youngest CEOs of a leading network agency in India. She collaborates with clients to change traditional communication models towards more integrated offerings focused on campaigns, creativity, and content.

Prior to her current role, Valerie has worked at UTV Software Communication, Taj Group of Hotels and Perfect Relations.

She is a nominated member of the board of Path in India, a not-for-profit organization. A TEDx speaker, Valerie enjoys mentoring students and young PR professionals.

Interestingly, Valerie has also been a national-level athlete and is an accomplished pastry chef.

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-founder, Gozoop has been appointed on the Abby One Show Awards 2023 Jury to Chair the Mobile Category. Ahmed is a trailblazer of the digital realm and has been the driving force behind digital-led creativity.

As a first-generation entrepreneur, Ahmed has created one of India's leading digital companies that has worked on iconic brands like Taj Hotels, Dell, Tim Hortons, Saint Gobain, British Council, Olympic Council of Asia, BIsleri, Air India, Ola, Bata, Mashreq Bank among others.

While doing so he has helped deliver some trailblazing campaigns like #AmiKKR for Kolkatta Knight Riders, #NoPlaceLikeHome for Asian Paints, #AntiRoteDay for Dell, #NextAtAsianGames for Olympic Council of Asia, #IamPositive for GNC and #HumHongeKamyaab for NITI Aayog

Ahmed has been a jury member at Cannes, IDMA, DMA Asia, FoxGloves among others. He has had the distinction of being invited as a ‘Champion of Change’ by NITI Aayog, the policy making think-tank of the Government of India, for an interaction with Hon'ble Prime Minister of India.

Ahmed says “Abby One Show Awards are the gold standard of excellence. I am honoured to be selected as the Jury Chair for Mobile category. I look forward to awarding the best from the Indian advertising industry.”

A Sunday chef with perhaps more confidence than skills and an adventurous scuba diver, Ahmed can often be spotted breaking a few stumps on the cricket field.

Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder and Director of Elephant Design, joins the Abby One Show Awards 2023 Jury as Jury Chair of Design category.

Elephant is ranked as the top Design Agency by ET Brand Equity consistently for over a decade. Elephant Design was also been awarded Design House of the Year at Lexus Design Awards India & Specialist Agency of the Year by Social Samosa.

Ashwini has been on the Jury at Cannes Lions (France), The One Show (USA), Jury President at D&AD (London), New York Festival (USA), Spikes Asia (Singapore), Design for Asia (Hong Kong). and London International Awards.

Some of the international Awards won by Ashwini for Elephant Design are ReBrand100 (USA), A'Design (Italy), Worldstar (Germany), AsiaStar (Singapore).

Ashwini says “It is an absolute privilege to be judging the Design category at Abby One Show Awards. India is a unique playground for brands and consumers. I define Design as a creative way of solving a challenge. I am hoping to see great work based on real life insights that solve a challenge in a delightful way.”

The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.

