Anand Bhadkamkar joins Practus

Practus, a Business Transformation Solutions company, has reportedly roped in former Dentsu Aegis Network India CEO Anand Bhadkamkar as Industry Leader - Media, Entertainment & Integration Specialist.

According to media reports, Bhadkamkar will work to strengthen the Media and Entertainment Industry practice. He will also focus on Post Merger Integration.

On the appointment, media reports quoted Practus Founder and CEO Deepak Narayanan as saying, "Media and Entertainment being a focus sector for Practice and with a sustained increase in M & A activity, Anand's hands-on experience will add tremendous value to our clients by focusing on Practus' core principles of delivering tangible ROI."

Bhadkamkar reportedly said, "What excited me the most about Practus was how the organization is partnering with its clients on their journey to achieve their business goals while focusing on technology-led solutions to deliver higher impact and ROI. The entrepreneurial culture at Practus, with a talented and passionate team, is just the right mix, and I look forward to working together to build capabilities in Media & Entertainment space and Post-Merger Integration."

He quit dentsu in August.







