Arjun Bhatia joins Matrimony.com as Chief Marketing Officer

Matrimony.com announced another addition to their leadership team, with Arjun Bhatia joining as Chief Marketing Officer.

A seasoned Marketing professional, Arjun has 18 years of experience in establishing and scaling marketing functions at global companies across eCommerce, Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, FMCG and Technology industries.

Prior to Matrimony.com, Arjun served in leadership roles at Samsung India Electronics, IBM, Motorola and ITC Limited. His academic credentials include an MBA from Faculty of Management Studies Delhi, and an engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering.

Speaking on the leadership appointment, Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO at Matrimony.com, said, “As an organisation, we are strategically poised at a high growth stage and the addition of Arjun who brings in a strong track record of working across sectors & geographies would strengthen the organisation’s marketing capabilities”.

Speaking on the appointment, Arjun Bhatia, said, “I am excited to join Matrimony.com, a pioneering internet company known for its innovation and consistent growth besides a strong performance culture and amazing customer focus. I really look forward to contribute towards its high growth journey”.

