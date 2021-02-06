YES BANK launches ‘Nayi Udaan Ki Nayi Zimmedari’ campaign to strengthen MSME segment

With YES MSME as a plank for the campaign, the Bank is creating a multitude of opportunities, partnerships and resources for the segment to drive business outcomes

YES BANK flagged off its ‘Nayi Udaan Ki Nayi Zimmedari’ campaign to strengthen the MSME segment by offering a host of products and solutions thoughtfully designed to complement their needs and aspirations – while protecting and powering their personal and business journeys.

Following the series of initiatives that the Bank took to help adapt its customers and communities to the changes of 2020 under its Zimmedari Se Tayyari campaigns – the Bank is now aiming to take another responsible step forward, toward collective advancement and prosperity. The campaign reiterates the Bank’s focus on creating a more wholesome, rewarding banking experience for its individual and MSME customers. It aims to reignite their hopes and ambitions by contributing to an economic environment conducive to sustainable growth. The diversified offerings are in step with the new realities facing India’s dynamic ecosystem of micro-to-medium business enterprises.

Speaking on the launch, Jasneet Bachal, Chief Marketing Officer, YES BANK, said, “Aiming to accelerate the momentum of meaningful progress with optimistic action, YES BANK is pleased to launch the Nayi Udaan Ki Nayi Zimmedari campaign. We hope to empower customers with new aspirations, confidence, hope and a renewed vision to breakthrough new horizons of success in the new year. If 2020 made us collectively learn to adapt to evolving situations by responding to change thoughtfully - in 2021, as a Bank, we remain committed to supporting our customers, set the stage for them to grow and partner to help sustain the growth momentum.”

Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India added, “This campaign ‘Nayi Udaan Ki Nayi Zimmedari’ is based on a powerful insight that – ‘small and medium entrepreneurs are doers and not dreamers, they are radical optimists who are setting new goalposts, striving to overcome new challenges despite ups and downs of the current times.’ We have tried to establish YES BANK as their trusted partner in their pursuit of success and happiness.”

The campaign is being promoted across social and digital media, OOH, OTT networks, digital news publisher networks and the Bank’s digital assets and branches. Conceptualized by BBDO, the campaign has been kicked off with a digital film that showcases relatable real-life slices from the lives of MSMEs, underlining the theme of #NayiUdaanKiNayiZimmedari’ with relevant product plug-ins while highlighting the solutions offered to expand and grow this segment.

