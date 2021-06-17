Why Leo Burnett is betting on these three entries for Cannes Lions 2021

Publicis-owned Leo Burnett’s three entries have made it to Cannes Lions 2021. These are the agency’s work for P&G Whisper, ACKO and Shaadi.com. When asked why the agency has zeroed in on these entries, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett shares with exchange4media that the agency has nominated these three entries because of the potential of these in using technology to solve real problems. “It’s really satisfying that we have work that comes from this philosophy. Our work for Whisper has helped set up a platform so that girls don’t lose out on education. For shaadi.com, we built a full platform to transfer the great Indian wedding online. Similarly, for Acko, we’ve built a technology that helps bike riders spot submerged potholes, thereby preventing accidents. While I hope that these win Cannes, that all our ideas solve real problems and use materials beyond just words and images, marks a culture that we have managed to build at LeoBurnett - that’s the biggest award for us,” Sinha remarked.

Here’s a sneak peek at the entries:

P&G Whisper #Mobileshaala

Whisper continues its mission to Keep Girls in School with the launch of Mobileshaala

About the campaign: A whole generation of girls, 23 million to be precise, drop out of school every year due to periods and India doesn’t even notice. This crisis reached its peak during the pandemic. With schools shut, 10 million more girls were estimated to drop out and never return. For Whisper, this was the stress test of 3 decades of purpose, of trying to Keep Girls In School. Despite schools being shut, girls across the nation desperately needed the means to continue their education, somehow.

Therefore, during lockdown, with groundbreaking agility Whisper launched Mobileshaala, a phone-based learning system that broke all barriers coming in the way of underprivileged girls’ access to education. The agency and brand broke economic barriers – while online education costs up to 400 USD, we provided it for free. They broke language barriers by providing educational content in 6 key regional languages and broke technology barriers, providing content that could run on 400 million basic feature phones still used in India. Because Whisper believes nothing should come in the way of a girls’ education. Not even a pandemic.

ACKO #StreetEye

Leo Burnett India and ACKO launched a life-saving innovation ‘StreetEye’

About the campaign: In 2019, India recorded 4775 accidents and 2140 deaths due to pothole related accidents. And this problem becomes even more acute during monsoons as waterlogging causes thousands of potholes to become invisible overnight. Presenting ‘StreetEye’ a motorcycle-mounted device that can detect submerged potholes in real time. Using light-detecting stereo cams with machine learning, StreetEye is coded to perform linear mapping and detect spatial disturbances, in this case alerting the rider of any upcoming potholes and giving them more than enough time to slow down or avoid it.

Shaadi.com #WeddingsFromHome

Shaadi.com created a new platform #WeddingsFromHome to conduct virtual weddings amidst the pandemic

About the campaign: With the COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly taking over the world, many couples were either forced to postpone their wedding indefinitely or cancel them. And in these times of helplessness, Shaadi.com innovated a whole new way to help couples get married without even stepping out of their homes with #WeddingsFromHome. An initiative wherein the entire wedding ceremony including all the rituals and celebrations are conducted virtually, from within the safety of people’s homes.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)