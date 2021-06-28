Week 24: Google Search, Firstinclass.in debut on BARC list of advertisers

The BARC India list of advertisers witnessed some new entrants in Week 24. The list saw the debut of GCMMF and TVS Motor Company in the advertiser category while the brand category saw the entry of Firstinclass.in and Google Search Engine.

Hindustan Lever Ltd dominated the list of top 10 advertisers in the week with 4131.67 (000 secs) advertising volume, followed by Reckitt (India) on the second spot with 3866.38 (000 secs) ad volume. Brooke Bond Lipton India maintained its third spot with 1120.61(000 secs) ad volume.

Procter & Gamble bagged the fourth spot with 923.76 (000 secs) ad volume and ITC stood on the fifth spot with 643.19 (000 secs) ad volume.

Colgate Palmolive India with 627.67 (000 secs) ad volume, GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed) with 407.11 (000 secs) ad volume, and TVS Motor Company with 406.02 (000 secs) ad volume bagged the sixth, seventh and eighth spots. Glaxo Smithkline and Godrej Consumer Products bagged the ninth and tenth spots with 390.26 (000 secs) ad volume and 370.16 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the leading brand this week with 583.06 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Lizol on the second spot with 345.56 (000 secs) ad volume and Dettol Liquid Soap on the third spot with 329.35 (000 secs) ad volume.

Horlicks, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and Surf Excel Easy Wash bagged fourth, fifth, and sixth positions with 312.54, 284.66 and 283.33 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Firstinclass.in and Colgate Dental Cream grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth spots with 269.84, 267.12 and 257.85 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Google Search Engine stood at the tenth position with 245.69 (000 secs) ad volume.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)