Wacoal launches its first television and digital ad campaign

Wacoal has launched its first digital and television advertisement campaign ‘Feels So Fine’. The illustrious Japanese lingerie brand’s core message in its new ad campaign emphasizes on the incredible feeling of fulfilment brought by a pair of perfectly fitted lingerie, making a woman feel beautiful and confident from within. With India being a priority market, through this initiative the brand aims to strengthen its connect with the Indian audience and penetrate deeper in the country.

Appealing to modern women by demonstrating Wacoal’s commitment to provide innerwear that caters to their requirements such as good quality, perfect fit, right support, comfort, contemporary design, and varied silhouettes – the ‘Feels So Fine’ campaign manifests the incredibly sensorial experience of finding the right fit. It sparks a feeling that is synonymous to an exquisite ‘work of art’, ‘classic melody’, ‘poetry’ and even a ‘delicate dance’. The TV advertisement campaign has been released in a 20-seconds format and the digital version as a 60-seconds film. The campaign will be guided by an intensive cross platform marketing strategy to engage with the consumers including an aggressive digital approach to reach out to a larger audience followed by some key on ground activities such as the ‘Can Your Best Bra Feel So Fine’ challenge. The initiative will encourage women to bring forward their best bra and we are confident on finding an offering from Wacoal that feels better.

Speaking on the brand’s first advertisement campaign in India, Pooja Merani, Business Head, Wacoal India said, “We have had an exciting journey so far and are thrilled to be moving forward in a new direction with the launch of Wacoal’s first advertisement campaign ‘Feels So Fine’ in India. We have launched this campaign across digital and television platforms with the aim of representing our long-standing pledge and philosophy to create lingerie that makes women feel their best and unique selves, always. The new campaign echoes this sentiment and is rooted in the sensorial experience of finding the right fit and how it can make a woman feel beautiful and extraordinary, just the way they are. We are constantly working towards innovating our products with the objective of providing superior quality fits and contemporary designs for the modern woman of today and we are confident the campaign will be instrumental in establishing stronger ties with our target consumer base.

Suchismita Ganguli, Vice President, McCann WorldGroup India says, “As McCann WorldGroup, we talk to women consumers of today through many brands and narratives. We have always had our ears to the ground and echoed the sentiments of the evolving woman consumer. Our journey with Wacoal India to launch the campaign ‘Feels so fine’ has been extremely exciting. When it comes to lingerie, consumers today are quite demanding. They are looking for the perfect fit, comfort, right support, contemporary designs and varied silhouettes - they want it all. But finding the right bra is more than all of this. It is about how a woman feels when she slips into that piece of lingerie. This is exactly what Wacoal offers - a feeling so fine!

Through this brand campaign, we are interacting with women who constantly seek finer experiences in life. The campaign demonstrates fine nuances, indulgences, moments and experiences that allow the product to interact beautifully. And this is laced with a catchy and hummable track! The campaign is well-built across TV, retail, and digital touchpoints. And we are excited to see women engaging with us ever since we have launched it. We look forward to this fine journey ahead!”