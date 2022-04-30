vivo's #LiveTheJoy campaign shows how one can find happiness in every moment

Smartphone brand vivo released a new brand film in India, ‘Live the joy’. The 2-minute video sheds lights on the purpose of vivo as a technology brand – ‘Create a world of Joy through superior yet simplified technology and experiences.

With this digital film, vivo hopes to help consumers recognize moments of Joy in their lives and cherish these moments as they’re meant to. The core message of the film is that there is Joy in the world all around us – be it through self-expression, connections with our loved ones or in the multitude of things all around us if we look at it through the right perspective.

Backed by a strong narrative, the DVC communicates how one can find Joy in every moment in their lives as long as we look at it from the right perspective. The film further elaborates on this point by depicting beautiful instances such as the simplest moment of an interesting looking shadow or the craziness of the peak of a roller coaster ride, the simplest exchange of messages or a grand public gesture of love, sharing your laughter with hundreds on stage or giggling to yourself while scrolling through social media. The film uses these instances to beautifully communicate the contrast between moments that are typically associated with happiness and those that bring about just as much Joy, lest we look at them through vivo’s perspective.

Here's the TVC:

Speaking on the DVC launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “Aligned with our brand philosophy, we channel our efforts towards making our customer’s lives joyous with the use of our superior and technologically advanced products. Today while coping with a fast-paced life, chasing social validation, materialism, and individualistic pursuits, we sometimes miss that we are blessed to be surrounded by an abundance of joy in our lives. To bridge this gap, we aim to use technology to bring people together helping them find joy in the daily moments.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)