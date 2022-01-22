Varun Dhawan features in Parle Agro's Smoodh Coffee Frappé campaign

Parle Agro has launched a brand new coffee flavoured drink, Smoodh Coffee Frappé. The beloved multi-category, multi-brand beverage behemoth looks to carry forward its run of extraordinary success in the dairy segment by offering consumers a new a flavour under the Smoodh umbrella. The new variant was introduced to customers through a campaign with national brand ambassador, Varun Dhawan.

Made with high-quality ingredients to ensure a typical café like taste and experience, Coffee Frappé is a silky and delicious coffee-flavoured milk beverage. It is available in Smoodh’s classic and convenient, single-serve Tetra Pak at the price of Rs. 10 for 85 ml. Smoodh first came out with two universally popular consumer flavours – Chocolate Milk and Toffee Caramel and won the hearts of customers far and wide. To further capture the market of coffee drinkers and caffeine enthusiasts, Parle Agro launched ‘Coffee Frappé’.

The TVC for Coffee Frappé features Varun Dhawan presenting the new flavour with the jingle, “Dus ka Doodh, Oh So Smoodh!”. Echoing the core message of the flavoured milk brand, Varun Dhawan showcases a fun persona, encouraging brand loyalists to try the drink.

Smoodh Coffee Frappé’s unique price and pack size, a first in the branded Ready to Drink (RTD) category for coffee flavoured dairy beverages, is sure to become a favourite. The price of Rs. 10 for an 85 ml pack will not only enable higher reach but also make the flavour accessible to a larger number of consumers. Considering the premium price of other brands in this segment, Parle Agro’s Smoodh Coffee Frappé will definitely be a game-changer.

Commenting on the launch of the new flavor, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “With Smoodh, we’ve disrupted the flavoured milk category in India with record-breaking sales. In a span of just six months and with just two variants, Smoodh is today, leading the growth of the flavoured milk category in the country. With plans to continue to expand further, we have launched a new variant, Smoodh Coffee Frappé. As a pioneering brand, our vision is to grow coffee flavoured dairy segment and make it more accessible to the masses. Our classic price point of Rs. 10 for our quality offering, Smoodh Coffee Frappé will enable us to achieve this goal.”

