TAM AdEx Aug-Dec ’20: News tops among genres with 29% growth, movies comes next at 24%

The growth is compared to the same period last year

News has been the top genre this year, predictably due to Covid, lockdown, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or the TRP scam. As per the TAM advertising report, from August- December (till Dec 5), the news genre topped with 29% share in overall TV ad volumes.

A comparison with the same period last year shows GEC was on top in terms of TV ad volumes.

Interestingly, the movie genre has emerged as the second-highest genre with 24% growth, while in the case of GEC it is 7%. Other top genres include music and kids.

As per the report, among the top five categories, there has been a 45% rise in the Toothpastes category, displacing Washing Powders/Liquids.

Meanwhile, HUL and Reckitt continue to be the top two advertisers across the top five genres.



