TAM AdEx Aug-Dec ’20: News tops among genres with 29% growth, movies comes next at 24%

The growth is compared to the same period last year

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 9:06 AM
News has been the top genre this year, predictably due to Covid, lockdown, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or the TRP scam. As per the TAM advertising report, from August- December (till Dec 5), the news genre topped with 29% share in overall TV ad volumes.

A comparison with the same period last year shows GEC was on top in terms of TV ad volumes. 

Interestingly, the movie genre has emerged as the second-highest genre with 24% growth, while in the case of GEC it is 7%. Other top genres include music and kids. 

As per the report, among the top five categories, there has been a 45% rise in the Toothpastes category, displacing Washing Powders/Liquids. 

Meanwhile, HUL and Reckitt continue to be the top two advertisers across the top five genres.

Tags Gec Hul Movies News Tv advertising Godrej Tam COVID-19
