South African Tourism kickstarts campaign with focus on India

Reigniting its travel recovery efforts in India, South African Tourism launched its ‘More & More’ campaign today. Localized for Indian audiences, this campaign aims to highlight the variety and diversity of experiences that South Africa has to offer, ranging from 3000+ adventure activities to exciting culinary experiences and more, across its 9 provinces.

The campaign – that will be live until 31st March 2022 – is slated to have multiple roll-out legs to it, starting with OOH advertising in Mumbai and Delhi. This will be complemented by digital activations across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, as well as on-ground physical consumer and corporate activations in Mumbai and Delhi.

South African Tourism, Hub Head – Middle East, India and South-East Asia, Neliswa Nkani said, “Having a constant finger on the pulse of Indian travellers has made us sure of one thing – when on vacation, they want to experience it all! They could be wine connoisseurs one day, and history buffs the next. South Africa is a perfect match since we offer the best of the world in one place. From shark-cage diving and glamping to serene wellness retreats, we want Indian thrill-seekers to keep coming back for More & More.”

“As we re-initiate marketing efforts, we look forward to working more closely with our partners in India and South Africa, towards sustained growth and collaborative recovery,” she continued.

