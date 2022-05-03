Shah Rukh Khan takes viewers through a futuristic journey in Dubai Tourism's new campaign

In the ad film, the actor invites people to immerse themselves in the grandeur of the 'Museum Of The Future'

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism is back with another awe-inspiring film titled ‘Creating the Future With Shah Rukh Khan’ where the Bollywood superstar once again discovers further parts of the vibrant city, this time at the recently launched Museum Of The Future - a first-of-its-kind sensorial experience that lets visitors see, touch, and engage with the future.

The video featuring King Khan takes viewers through a futuristic journey, as the actor uncovers the mysteries that lie within the unique and bold landmark. He invites viewers to immerse themselves in the grandeur of the Museum Of The Future, testifying that travel is where the future begins. Following a powerful account narrated by the legend himself, Khan challenges visitors to dare to imagine, as the future holds limitless possibilities waiting to be unearthed.

In the last Dubai Presents campaign, the superstar was seen experiencing the vibrant city and visiting some of its most iconic landmarks.

Take a look at the campaign:

"Dubai never ceases to surprise me, it has always been a city of innovation and a beacon for the possibilities of tomorrow. With the opening of the Museum of the Future, it has cemented itself as a city that reminds us of the limitless opportunities that the future holds which is why I love to visit Dubai", Khan said upon his visit to the Museum of Future.

