Reckitt continues to lead list of top ten advertisers: BARC week 13

As per the weekly data, Lizol maintained its number one position this week as well

Reckitt continued to lead the top ten advertisers space for week 13, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (India) data, while HUL maintained its second spot. On the brand side, Lizol too continued to be the biggest brand this week as well.

Reckitt Benckiser (India) registered 235624 insertions, followed by Hindustan Lever on the second position with 229489 insertions. Brooke Bond Lipton India bagged the third spot this time with 38947 insertions. ITC and Lakme Lever LTD grabbed fourth and fifth position with 32163 insertions and 31005 insertions respectively. Meanwhile, Colgate Palmolive India, Pepsi Co., and Cadbury India bagged sixth, seventh, and eighth positions with 27728, 27424 and 24936 insertions respectively.

Whereas Godrej Consumer Products and Ponds India stood at number ninth and tenth position with 23925 and 23637 insertions respectively.

In the top ten brands' list this week, Lizol continued to lead the top ten brand list. The brand registered 29931 insertions followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps on the second spot with 23471 insertions.

Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel bagged the third spot with 15979 insertions followed by Dettol Intense Cool Soap on the fourth spot with 14516 insertions. On the other hand, Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Mortein Smart, and Lalithaa Jewellery, grabbed fifth, sixth, and seventh spots with 13816, 13549, and 13485 insertions respectively. Meanwhile Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Clinic Plus Shampoo and Harpic Bathroom cleaner stood at eighth, ninth and tenth spot with 12488, 12456 and 12331 insertions respectively.

