Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan & Allu Arjun bring their own touch to Frooti's new campaign

Parle Agro announces the launch of its new #LiveTheFrootiLife summer campaign for 2021. This year, the campaign will unleash the fantastical world of Frooti with two characters ‘scientist’ and ‘clumsy’ alongside Frooti brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Allu Arjun - three of the biggest celebrities today. These ambassadors bring their own touch to Frooti’s TVC, making it more meaningful and impactful and highlighting the might of the brand despite the lockdown.

The campaign for Frooti will roll out across multiple media channels including TV, OOH and Digital. The new campaign has been strategically designed to accelerate and expand the brand’s growth post lockdown, create a stronger brand connect and capture a larger market share that will take Frooti to the dominant position in its category. To bolster this purpose, Parle Agro has once again made significant investments in the biggest event of the summer season, IPL. Frooti is now the official on-air sponsor for the IPL in the mango drink category.

The clutter-breaking 2021 TVC for Frooti will immerse audiences into a colorful, illusory and fun-filled world of #LiveTheFrootiLife. The campaign strolls down memory lane with a revamped tune of ‘Mango Frooti, Fresh & Juicy’ which will resonate well with consumers. Frooti first introduced consumers to #LiveTheFrootiLife, a youthful, vibrant and magical world where anything is possible, in 2015.

“This year’s summer campaign is an extension to the surreal world of miniatures interknitted intricately with our brand ambassadors – Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for national markets and Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun for southern markets. The campaign aesthetically blends in new and quaint elements of the Frooti brand story. Through our campaign, we want Frooti fans to unleash their enthusiasm and #LiveTheFrootiLife” says Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro.

A series of thematic media bouquets across TV, outdoor and digital will illustrate a playful banter between Alia, Varun and Allu with the help of two uncanny characters ‘scientist’ and ‘clumsy’ who assist them in various life situations ensuring they get their favorite beverage – Frooti, in time, every time, anywhere. The campaign will increase the element of eagerness and suspense amidst the fans while watching the TVCs keeping them hooked and wanting more.

“2021 is going to be our biggest growth year as we move to connecting and engaging with our customers more aggressively,” opines Nadia Chauhan. “With our 160ml PET for Frooti, we are certain it will act as our biggest distribution driver across markets and we will see a 20% plus overall growth in sales. With a clear focus on sales & distribution, digital amplification and the association with IPL, we are confident to see an increase in consumption patterns which will further augment our growth backed by our campaign reach.”

The company continues its hyper-local approach strengthening cultural nuances with its ongoing association with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun as the face of Frooti in South India. While the national campaign will consist of TVCs featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, it will be recreated with Allu Arjun along with Alia Bhatt for the southern markets.

&Walsh, the creative agency for Frooti, has led the campaign narrative. The intriguing short films have been produced by Lobo, New York, USA while the concept and direction was led by Mateus de Paula Santos & Aron M. Aguiar.

