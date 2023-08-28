Multiple stakeholders come together to form ASCI Academy
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) proudly unveils the ASCI Academy, a pioneering initiative poised to amplify the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. Building upon ASCI's established corrective role which comes alive post ad publication, this pioneering platform embeds self-regulation right at the point of the inception of advertisements.
“In today's digital landscape, characterized by brief campaign durations and a surge in number of advertisers, the ASCI Academy is positioned to empower current and future industry professionals including influencers and students with a foundational understanding of advertising regulations, ensuring ethical practices from the outset,” read a press release.
The ASCI Academy's core mission is to cultivate a cohort of advertising professionals dedicated to upholding responsibility in advertising, ultimately upholding consumer trust in brands.
The academy strategically consolidates ASCI's extensive thought leadership and educational programs under one comprehensive umbrella. The academy's spectrum of programs caters to diverse needs, spanning online, in-person, and hybrid formats. From e-learning modules to topical webinars, from deep-diving masterclasses on regulatory nuances to enhancing teaching skills through faculty development programs, the academy covers it all. Additionally, influencer certification programs ensure responsible endorsement practices, while consumer education initiatives foster informed choices. Through sustained training and research efforts, the ASCI Academy remains steadfast in its commitment to engage stakeholders in the preventive aspects of self-regulation. The ASCI Academy brings together stakeholders united by a shared belief in responsible advertising practices. The Academy has over 50 founding partners and supporters including Cipla Health Limited, Coca-Cola India Private Limited, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, Diageo India, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Nestlé India Limited, PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt Ltd., Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, several leading universities and colleges, prominent Civil society organizations such as Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, Consumer Voice, CUTS, CMS and others, and, industry bodies like the ISA, AAAI, IAA and ISWAI, as well as research insight organizations.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs said “I congratulate ASCI on the launch of the ASCI Academy. In the digital age, preventive actions need strong impetus and encouragement, and the training of industry professionals – current and future is an important systemic intervention. The Department of Consumer Affairs is supportive of such efforts by the advertising self-regulator to foster a culture of responsibility in the advertising industry. We hope that the advertising industry engages deeply with the Academy programs to make their teams better trained and educated on the aspects of advertising regulations.”
Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, who is part of the ASCI Academy’s Apex Council said, “Many congratulations to ASCI on the launch of the ASCI Academy. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has always supported self-regulatory mechanisms in the media and entertainment industry. We hope that the resources and support by the Academy would be extremely useful for the online advertisers and platforms.”
Addressing the opening of the academy, NS Rajan, Chairman, ASCI, said: “While ASCI has always had a strong corrective mechanism, we also wanted to harmonise the dynamic interplay between creativity and responsibility and address the broader consequences of advertising on society at large. The ASCI Academy is a big step in this direction which will facilitate a preventive footprint and shape an advertising ecosystem to help the industry to get it right.”
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, added, “With short campaign durations, it is important that attention is directed at the point of creation of ads, not just after they are published. When the only ads to hit the market are responsible and compliant, it is a win-win for both consumers and industry. Over the next three years ASCI Academy aims to train 100,000 current and emerging professionals through self-learning and on-campus workshops and sessions, besides programs for research and consumer education. This is a new chapter in self-regulation in India, and we are grateful to all our founding partners for supporting this vision. We hope to add several more believers in this agenda- this is just the beginning”.
EFGH Brand Innovations unveils campaign for LXS Moonshine with invitation to ‘moon’
The integrated campaign has been designed to launch Lectrix EV’s limited edition LXS Moonshine to commemorate India’s historic journey to moon
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:28 PM | 2 min read
Paying a tribute to the success of Chandrayaan-3, Lectrix EV has launched a special-edition electric scooter LXS Moonshine.
The company said the special edition will be limited to exactly 384 units – a nod to the distance between earth and moon – 384,400 kilometers: An LXS Moonshine for every 1 lakh kilometers.
The EV's launch is being aimed to inspire people to set and achieve personal goals, reflecting the ambition and technology behind India's space mission.
For the launch, the company has unveiled a campaign created by EFGH Brand Innovations. The integrated campaign invited people to post their aspirations on Instagram – asking people “What’s Your Moon?”. Once a fan writes his or her goal or ambition, the post “takes off” and lands on a virtual moon on the site - https://whatsyourmoon.lectrixev.com/.
GM Marketing of Lectrix EV, Mainak Bag said, “Brands today need to be culturally relevant and current. It’s not enough to just produce great products. That’s how we looked at 23rd August. The India post-23rd August will be a different India, where science and exploration become reasons for self-belief and national pride. This is a momentous occasion. LXS Moonshine is a tangible way for people to remember and cherish this moment.”
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder and Creative Chairman, EFGH Brand Innovations, said, “This is not just one more social post which is a part of moment marketing. It is walking the talk to allow customers to celebrate this landmark moment by actually offering a product that people can be proud to own. So, we designed a special look for the LXS Moonshine including a special badge. Riding the LXS Moonshine is like wearing a badge of pride. We want to introduce into the culture “what’s your moon?”, as the new “what’s your goal?” - Each aspiration is a “moon” being chased by the audience. To see these moons on the actual picture of the moon on the website is going to be interesting”
Ranveer Singh's new film for NBA is a clarion call to India's basketball community
The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the rest of the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
The National Basketball Association (NBA) today debuted #ThisIsBasketball, a new brand campaign in India starring actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh to celebrate the game of basketball throughout the country. The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the rest of the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community in the country and capture the true essence of the sport – that the court is for everyone.
The first video, which was released today, is built around Singh’s passion and love for the game of basketball. Basketball fans throughout the country – including Singh – are featured on the court as they share what basketball means to them, highlighting its values and impact on culture. From achieving your goals to finding a common ground with others on the court, #ThisIsBasketball brings to light the different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game.
The video also features professional Indian players who are making a mark on the court such as Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu, current and former captains of the Indian women’s basketball team respectively, and former member of the India senior men’s basketball team Lalrina Renthlei. The powerful storytelling immerses the audience in the range of raw emotions that emerge on court – where every shot tells a story - and the vibrant culture that surrounds the basketball universe.
“As the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, Singh has been instrumental in building a highly engaged community of basketball enthusiasts. Through his support, he has amplified the visibility of the sport to help inspire individuals to play and watch the game of basketball. This video, which spotlights his influence in the community, is the first in a series which aims to highlight the momentum in basketball in India, underscoring the NBA’s dedication to empowering and supporting athletes across the country,” NBA said.
Sorted 360 wins creative & social media mandate of Reliance Mall
The agency will manage offline and online campaigns for Reliance Mall
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Sorted 360, an integrated creative and social media agency, has won the mandate to providing brand solutions for Reliance Malls across India.
“Sorted 360 is set to enhance Reliance Malls' market presence with their unparalleled creative prowess and strategic thinking,” read a press release.
“Sorted 360's commitment to pushing the boundaries of creative communication aligns perfectly with Reliance Malls' ethos. With a pan-India presence spanning across 19 cities and growing, Reliance Malls has consistently captivated customers by offering an array of Reliance brands and third-party fashion & lifestyle brands. The mall has established an unparalleled connection with its patrons through superior quality, a remarkable value proposition, and an unmatched shopping experience,” it read further.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sorted 360 as our trusted partner in advancing our brand presence across the nation," said the Head of Marketing at Relaice Malls. "Their proven expertise in retail, shopping center management, and innovative creative strategies make them the perfect fit for our vision."
"Partnering with Reliance Malls is a testament to our commitment to shaping extraordinary brand experiences," remarked Prerana Anatharam, Co-founder of Sorted 360. "We are excited to leverage our strategic and creative acumen to further elevate Reliance Malls as the epitome of convenience, choice, and excellence."
Alcon’s film on cataract surgery talks about celebrate the joys of life with clear vision
The ‘See Brilliantly, Live Brilliantly’ campaign captures relatable moments in everyday life of four aging adults whose life experiences are compromised because of cataract
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 5:00 PM | 3 min read
‘Digital is no longer news – it’s a necessity’
Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Group, spoke to us about the Lowe Lintas DX team, what makes them unique and their partnership with Meta
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 25, 2023 9:12 AM | 6 min read
The advertising industry is more often than not the first to spot trends, thereby quickly adjusting and evolving to meet customer expectations. Agencies have begun reflecting and changing with the changes, from turning classic campaigns into interactive video reels. The change is seen even in Print and OOH ads, with many trending on social media.
Keeping with this tradition, Lowe Lintas recently launched Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit offering strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital sphere. The goal, they say, is redefining the landscape of digital brand building.
The Lowe Lintas DX team will make use of the strategic assistance provided by Meta in India to generate thought leadership materials for campaigns. MullenLowe Global's first international partnership will involve Lowe Lintas and Meta professionals supporting brand-building initiatives, Reels, and creative practices. The team will be able to collaborate with Instagram and Facebook creators as well as Meta's AR and VR partners.
To share more on the platform, we spoke to Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Group.
Edited excerpts:
Please elaborate on why MullenLowe Lintas Group introduced a different unit altogether to catch up with the digital disruption. What is so unique about it?
It’s a game-changing offering for advanced strategic and creative services to do ‘long-term brand building’ on digital and social or in the virtual world.
The new unit with specialist Creative, Planning, and Account Management talent is embedded within Lowe Lintas, and they will work together with the seasoned brand-building and creative advertising talent inside Lowe Lintas.
We believe that a digital arm should never be separated from the real day-to-day brand building and creative team working on serious marketing and business objectives. They cannot be chasing or leading different agendas or glories. We believe our audience lives in one world where both real and digital or virtual are integrated.
Tell us about the strategic support with Meta and will you be working as partners to cater to client needs? What was your evaluation in this partnership since there are numerous smaller agencies who specialise in this service?
Meta and Lowe Lintas are like-minded partners who came together to make a meaningful or meta (pun intended) difference for the brands and clients that we work with.
At Lowe Lintas, we are brand activists and have pride in building big brands or making brands big in this country for the last eight decades. That is our foundational and continuing strength. For us, the conversation begins and ends with the brand. Our partnership with Meta is a testament to our unwavering commitment and shared passion – TO BUILD BRANDS.
Meta and we envisaged a partnership where we create, challenge, complete, and own each other’s thoughts and ideas through its life. Can we deepen the relationship with our audience and advance the brand/business? That is the only question we will ask ourselves as part of the new agenda. It is minds liked too!
Before the launch of Lowe Lintas DX, how did the agency cater to the digital ask of your clients? Will Lowe Lintas DX provide the clients with a 360-degree approach in this digital journey?
Digital is no longer news – it’s a necessity. So, we have been doing our part for quite some time now. But there comes a time when a bold and decisive thrust is needed, and it is that meta moment now where we decided to go all-in on digital.
We don’t treat digital strategy as separate from our overall strategy. Instead, we will lead with a digital-first mentality and make sure our digital strategy touches all aspects of our organisation too. Our digital transformation will be about strengthening the core and building for the future at the same time.
Lowe Lintas DX will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. We are very confident that our partnership will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the brand interaction fields we build - the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.
How is India changing as a market? Since we are becoming more digitally savvy, what do you think is the next step?
Being digital is an everlasting journey, whether it is in India or anywhere in the world. In the last five to ten years, digital has soaked every experience of our lives, both as humans and consumers, driven by the convergence of new technologies, new architectural paradigms, and new ways of building software products and services. And we haven’t even scratched the surface of generative AI, quantum computing, and other leading-edge technologies. It’s still Day Zero.
Digital is not a one-time act or transformation as people love to believe it. How we and the companies navigate the forever, rapidly evolving technology world to outcompete is the defining business challenge of our times.
So, the question isn’t just about the next step, but having our eyes fixed on several successive steps and sometimes even strides on the far horizon and taking them briskly.
Talk to us about your vision of the future with Lowe Lintas DX.
Our purpose will always be about inspiring people to believe in something larger, bigger, and greater than themselves through brands that take a stand.
Through Lowe Lintas DX we will “expand what we sell” and “evolve how we sell.” New technology is always about how we can do old things better and new things in a new way.
At this point in time, all I can say is that we have thought big, started small, but we will scale fast.
I am also fully aware that everything will not happen the way we dream of, but it doesn’t matter. I love “falling forward.” Leaning into our failures or challenges in the journey and using them as a learning tool to continue growing. But not doing anything will never be an option.
I believe people who say YES are rewarded by the adventures they seek. And people who say NO are rewarded for the safety they keep.
Wondrous bags creative mandate for luxury boutique chain SINH Salon
The account will be serviced from the Gurgaon office of the agency
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Wondrous, a Gurgaon-based full-service creative agency, has bagged the complete creative and digital mandate of luxury skin and hair care boutique chain - SINH.
“SINH, a part of the RSPL group, is present in the Delhi NCR market and offers a variety of luxury experiential services. The one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art boutique is currently present in Golf Course Road Gurugram and Kanpur and plans to expand to pan India by the end of the year. The boutique also has a bouquet of personalised and private sessions designed especially to cater to high-profile target groups, making it a memorable experience for them,” read a press release.
The mandate involves putting together creatives for the brand across all mediums including - Print, outdoors, social media and others.
Speaking about the mandate, Ekta Verma, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Wondrous, said, “It is extremely wonderful to be working along with one of the largest groups in the country. The skin and hair boutique business has undergone a massive paradigm shift in the last couple of decades, consumer is well travelled and evolved enough to demand more. It is important for players in this category to stay relevant and connected to the consumer. In our first meeting with the team, it was wonderful to see how our thoughts were aligned on the category and we are looking forward to partner team SINH in taking the brand to newer heights”
Supreti Tyagi, AGM Marketing, SINH Salon said, “We called for a multi-agency pitch and we were quite impressed with the understanding and approach Wondrous presented on the category. Ekta with her vast experience of working and leading many lifestyle and fashion brands has a nice flair for understanding luxury business along with strategic thinking. This is where we found ourselves aligned and we felt the agency was the right fit. We are looking forward to some exciting campaigns and brand growth”
Sebamed unveils new campaign #pHmatters for hair care portfolio
The campaign consists of multilingual films
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
Sebamed has announced the launch of its latest integrated campaign #pHmatters.
The campaign re-affirms Sebamed’s commitment to highlight the importance of using pH 5.5 based products for healthy hair and skin.
The campaign #pHmatters leverages tongue-in-cheek humour. The series of multilingual films in languages such as Hindi, English, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam to reach consumers across India. The brand will also be promoting it across all media platforms including TV, Digital, social media, Print, Movie screens and out-of-home.
Shashi Ranjan, President, USV Consumer Products (Sebamed) said, “We are a purpose-driven organization that has constantly challenged the convention and redefined the perspectives in the realm of personal care with a singular focus on bringing positive impact in the lives of our consumers. #pHmatters campaign stands as a testament to our commitment, as we highlight the importance of pH 5.5 for healthy hair and scalp-based evidence-based science. As a brand committed to transparency and authenticity, we invite our audiences to join the conversation on the importance of pH 5.5 for healthy hair and skin.”
Abhinav Chugh, Category Head Sebamed shares, "The launch of our new #pHmatters campaign reaffirms our commitment to enable consumers with new knowledge backed by science. The #pHmatters campaign leverages tongue in cheek humour to land the point that hair plays a very important role in our consumers life and pH 5.5 based hair care products help in maintaining healthy hair and scalp. The campaign highlights the criticality of using pH 5.5 based products for healthy hair and urges consumers to switch to Sebamed range of hair care products with perfect pH5.5 .”
Suyash Khabya, Creative Head at The Womb, “The campaign has a unique presentation of humour, without trying too hard. It’s simple yet unignorable. In an absurdist situation of a funeral, a father is eulogising his son. However, as the ad progresses things take an interesting turn as he starts speaking about ‘regrets’ in the same breath as ‘hair loss’. The plot is engaging and the brand messaging bang on. Apart from the master film, there are interesting, witty 10 seconders, an OOH campaign and more digital ideas.”
