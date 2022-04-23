Meesho celebrates small businesses in latest IPL campaign

Meesho has launched its latest campaign to celebrate small, hyperlocal businesses, tapping into the cricket fever surrounding the T-20 League.



It is not uncommon to see cricket fans huddled around small stores or corner shops, catching up on the latest on-field action on their way back from work or while running errands. With so many reasons to follow the game, whether it's the world-famous helicopter shots or toe-crushing yorkers, these small shops and businesses have taught us how to celebrate cricket by bringing people together.



The campaign, titled ‘Apna Cricket Adda’, showcases how small shops and businesses act as a unifying force during the cricket season.



Meesho’s latest campaign celebrates every shopkeeper who keeps their doors open for Indians from diverse walks of life, joined together by their shared love for the sport.



This openness reflects Meesho’s own philosophy of welcoming sellers by not charging commissions, lowering barriers to entry, improving logistical infrastructure for Tier-2 markets and boosting the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses, thereby giving them a pan-India reach.



Laksminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth at Meesho, said, “Every year, the passion for cricket in our country hits fever pitch during the season. Small stores are an indispensable part of the festive mood that pervades towns and cities across India during this time. With the cricketing season in full swing, we thought this campaign would be an ideal celebration of MSMEs fuelling India’s passion for cricket.”



"Through this film we have tried to capture the essence of India and cricket and add to that the spirit of entrepreneurship and Meesho. To showcase the joys and aspirations, the hopes and fears, the very vibe of Indians everywhere,” said George, Chief Creative Officer, Cryptic Intel.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)