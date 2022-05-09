Medimix launches Manmarziyaan campaign with new brand ambassador Katrina Kaif

Medimix has announced their newest campaign “Skinfit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo” with the actress Katrina Kaif. Katrina Kaif has been signed as brand ambassador recently by the brand. Medimix has a brand positioning of ‘Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda’. With this new campaign the brand aims to further strengthen this and connect with the younger audience.

Conceptualized and executed by Mullen Lintas, the TVC showcases Kaif as her usual bold self, pursuing her interests and crossing the boundaries to do her ‘marzi’ by living fearlessly and being worry-free about her skin. Be it pursuing her interests like mural painting, making a difference with a plantation drive, or exploring her hobbies outdoor, she does it all without hesitation.

Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited, said, “Medimix is one of the most popular brands in India. With its Ayurvedic credentials Medimix has stood tall with the testing times and proven to be a quality product for decades. Katrina Kaif has a similar stature, and she is a self-made Bollywood celebrity. With this campaign we aim to establish the synergy between the two and appeal to a younger lot of audience to truly live your life without the skin worries as Medimix is always there”

Ashish Ohlyan, Cholayil Pvt Ltd, VP Sales & Marketing, stated, “With the launch of this campaign we intend to strengthen the SkinFit positioning of Medimix by adding another dimension. As a brand we are constantly evolving ourselves to appeal to the younger audience and this new campaign that urges today’s young female to come out of shackles of various constraints and fulfill their desires to gain new experiences. We hope this campaign will help us achieve the desired traction with today’s modern and progressive women of India”

Commenting on the campaign, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer - Mullen Lintas, ML Corporate said, “Medimix with its legacy of Ayurveda has stood for skin that’s skinfit, with this new campaign we wanted to launch the newest positioning “SkinFit raho, Manmarziyaan karo”, liberating today’s woman of any fear of skin damage and follow her heart to pursue whatever it is she wishes for. Whether societal or self imposed, there should never be any constraint on what she thinks she can achieve. With natural cues that are the brand codes, we reimagined the brand world with a visual scale and this fresh new attitude with the fresh new brand ambassador and a high energy hummable track.”

The campaign is also available on YouTube and on Facebook, and Instagram

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)