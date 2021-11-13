MakeMyTrip unveils new TVC ‘JoHogaWOWHoga’ featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

As a sense of normalcy and optimism returned following the second wave, travel was clearly one of the many life experiences that people couldn’t wait to immerse themselves in again. With people returning to travelling again there was a sense of uncertainty that continued to linger on. As India’s leading online travel company, MakeMyTrip understands the anxieties associated with an uncertain trip or a cancelled trip. It is this emotion of anxiety associated with an uncertain trip, the hassle and worry of refund claims that MakeMyTrip aims to solve through its latest campaign, ‘JoHogaWOWHoga’.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the company in its latest TVC aims to encourage travellers to plan, book and travel again without any worries associated with cancellation or refund claims. Shot in a circus arena, the TVC has been smartly weaved around a background (i.e. circus) that is synonymous to high risks and uncertainties –subtly depicting the times we have been living in over the past few months. With a humorous narration, the TVC communicates how users can book travel without worrying about additional cancellation charges in case of any last-minute changes in travel plans. The film is refreshing and witty with the duo’s perfect comic timing. Watch the TVC here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MWYhRJJB5o&ab_channel=MakeMyTripOfficial

The 360-degree campaign ‘Sirf MakeMyTrip pe #JoHogaWOWHoga’ has been conceptualized to convey how planning, booking and modifying travel plans on MakeMyTrip can be worry-free yet, rewarding. From 100% refund on last-minute cancellations across 50,000+ hotels and homestays to introducing Trip Guarantee feature to help travellers upgrade to an alternate travel mode in case of an unconfirmed train ticket, to making modifications to travel bookings in just a few taps on the app through My Trips, to exciting WOW offers for bookers & more –the campaign communicates the company’s commitment to making travelling flexible, convenient and hassle-free.

Commenting on the new campaign Sirf MakeMyTrip JoHogaWOWHoga, Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “The expression of our campaign “JoHogaWOWHoga” is a depiction of our continued commitment to offer a sense of WOW to travellers even under circumstances that are less than perfect. As travel has returned in a big way and travellers are back with evolved preferences, the prospects of serving our customers with richer, flexible and comfortable travel choices have never been this exciting. Today, with millions of customers on our side we stand strong as the sole A to Z platform for anything travel –from planning to booking to modifying, to services enroute the trip – we have travel solutions for everyone and for any situation.”

Hemant Misra, Managing Director from MagicCircle stated “#JoHogaWowHoga is a belief that reflects the consumer confidence in the brand. Every consumer research we do, the trust people place in MakeMyTrip is ever-growing. As we launch unique features that make travel even more enjoyable and stress-free the creative knocks on the fatalistic fallback most people have “JoHogaWoHoga’ and give it a badge of confidence in JoHogaWowHoga”.

