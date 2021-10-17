Lenskart unveils 'Nazar ghati durghatna ghati' campaign

This cricket season, Lenskart, India’s fastest growing omni-channel eye-wear brand launched its much-loved Nazar Ghati Durghatna Ghati series. The much sought-after ad campaign is a funny three-film series that shows some goof-ups or "durghatnas" that happen during cricket matches due to poor vision or "nazar ghatna". Furthermore, it smartly portrays Lenskart’s amazing new feature of Virtual Augmented Reality, where the revolution in eyewear meets the future of visual shopping.

The campaign takes eccentric routes and uses laughable yet sharp-witted cases to showcase its new feature of Virtual Augmented Reality. The treatment of the ad films is done in a manner that makes it look super real like it is a part of an actual cricketing event, while keeping it contextual to the game at the same time.

The Lenskart Virtual Augmented Reality uses Artificial Intelligence-aided face detection feature to put together a curated list of styles in under 10 seconds. It enables the shoppers to choose from 10,000+ styles, superimpose any frame on their face, see how it would look in real life and even share looks with friends and family using fun stickers. The feature enables the customers to experience the touch and feel of eyeglasses, online. To make the Virtual AR experience even more engaging, the campaign allows all shoppers a chance to win free glasses every minute.

Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder of Lenskart said, “We are excited to receive overwhelming response for Nazar Ghati Durghatna Ghati 2.0 showcasing Lenskart’s new feature of Augmented Reality. One out of every four users coming to the Lenskart App today has started using the feature of Virtual Augmented Reality. The company has witnessed a 3X growth in its Augmented Reality usage in the last two weeks. With this new AR technology into play, Lenskart has upgraded its 3-D Try-On feature and the process of trying out glasses online has become super simple and easier to use.’’

Speaking on the campaign, Anupam Tripathi, Media Head at Lenskart, said, “The idea was in-bred last season with the Nazar Ghati, Durghatna Ghati campaign launched in IPL 2020. It was a first-off in the industry which turned out to be a trendsetter. Looking at the response we continued with the series, and launched the second version of the campaign with the start of T20 season this year. A strategic partnership with Star Sports on IPL gave us the expected exposure and we have seen impact not only in metros but also in Tier 2 markets in terms of both conversation and brand engagement”

The campaign “Nazar Ghati Durghatna Ghati 2.0” primarily focuses on promoting Lenskart’s latest feature of Virtual AR, which will run throughout the entire IPL season, 2021 and across all print, TV, digital and social media channels.

