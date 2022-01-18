Lay’s unveils new digital campaign with Alia Bhatt

Lay’s has launched a digital campaign for its recently introduced thinnest range of chips - Lay’s Wafer Style. Aptly titled ‘#TheThinPossibleChip’, the campaign encourages fans to try fun and quirky magic tricks using the flavourful and light, Lay’s Wafer Style–a chip so thin and paper-like, that it disappears.

Kick-started by brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, and Bollywood actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actors enthrall the audience as they perform magic tricks using the flat-cut and paper-thin, Lay’s Wafer Style. In the video, Alia can be seen holding the thin chip in her hand and making it magically disappear as she clicks her fingers. Towards the end, she throws the #TheThinPossibleChip challenge to her fans and asks them if they can make the Lay’s Wafer Style chip disappear.

Taking a cue from Alia, popular celebrities and prominent creative stars such as Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Nupur Sanon, Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Raghav Juyal, Anushka Sen, Gauhar Khan, and Jasmin Bhasin will be joining the campaign and captivate their fans with magic tricks done with the #PaperThinWaferThin Lay’s Wafer Style chips.

Sharing her thoughts, Shailja Joshi, Director–Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India remarked, “Lay’s Wafer Style is the thinnest chip from the house of Lay’s and we’ve received an overwhelming consumer response that has further encouraged to drive the messaging of the thin and light chip with #TheThinPossibleChip campaign. The digital campaign brings alive the unique attributes, especially the thinness of the chip in a fun and playful manner with celebrities and content creators performing illusions and making the Paper Thin, Wafer Thin chip disappear. With this campaign, we hope the magic of Lay’s Wafer Style continues to win the hearts of many consumers across the country”.

To spread the magic, Lay’s is also engaging with influencers by sending them a one-of-a-kind Lay’s Wafer Style hamper which includes a stylish T-shirt and Lay’s Wafer Style packs in three special flavours-Salt & Pepper, Tangy Treat & Sundried Chilli. The influencers will take the audience on a magical journey as they highlight the paper-like thinness of the Lay’s Wafer Style chips through entertaining illusions and tricks.

With influencers and fans ecstatically becoming a part of the campaign and trying out the magic tricks, the enjoyable campaign is being widely shared, liked and commented on the internet.

