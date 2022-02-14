Lay’s launches Valentine's Day campaign on taking love lightly

This Valentine’s Day, Lay’s brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi sparked celebrations of enjoying love lightly. Taking a cue from their videos, popular influencers also shared their stories through some light-hearted videos this Valentine’s Day.

In these videos, Lay’s Wafer Style chips help popular content creators, Raj Anadkat, Ritika Badiani, Hamid Barkzi and Palak Sindhwani narrate stories of today’s relationships. Their nuanced take on the moments that define modern-day love, great dates, getting friend-zoned, commitment, and even couple-selfie shyness – urges viewers to ‘Take Love Lightly’ this Valentine’s Day. Much like the thinness of Lay’s Wafer Style in their hands.

Shailja Joshi, Director – Marketing, Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India, said “Lay’s believes in adding joy to everyday moments. With our newest and thinnest chips from the House of Lay’s – Lay’s Wafer style – we aim to make Valentine’s Day a light-hearted and enjoyable occasion for our consumers. The exciting content from the popular influencers exemplifies real moments between young couples today, that we hope consumers across the country can relate with and take love lightly this Valentine’s Day.

