Kantar launches second edition of Creative Effectiveness Awards in India

Throughout 2021, Kantar tested more than 13,000 creatives for clients around the world. 10% (1300+) of those creatives were tested in India alone.



Today, Kantar unveils the ads that were most effective and creative in 2021 across India. What makes these awards unique is that consumers are the jury. As people control a brand's fortunes through their spending power, their voice decides what is effective advertising. The India report shortlisted over 350 ads, tested across categories, markets, TG’s and media channels.

Across television ads tested in India, Kantar has awarded standout performers in five product categories- Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Durables, Home Care & Services. Kantar has also included a special segment on social causes and this edition spotlights

‘Un-stereotype’ which all about celebrating gender progressive advertising.

Creatives for the digital medium are the focus today and will continue to be so in the future as well. For bringing to life the exciting storytelling possibilities in the digital world, Kantar has awarded standout performers in the ‘under 6 seconds’ and ‘over 6 seconds’ categories.



Commenting on this year’s winners, Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Client Officer, Insights Division, Kantar said, “The spread of ads that consumers have perceived to be both creative and effective is an affirmation of the fact that the space for creativity even in context of marketing ROI is infinite. While there is no magic formula for creating such ads, we can start with the right ingredients and refine them by testing them out with consumers. Kantar is pleased to share the learnings that we have had in the area while working with the leading marketeers in India.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)