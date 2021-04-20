IPL ads: Will adland hit more creative sixers amidst another lockdown?

It's rightly said that nothing in India gets as many eyeballs as the T20 league. IPL also brings along an array of wonderful ads every year. Brands each year create some spectacular work to take advantage of this uniquely engaging event. That being said, the last IPL has not been the same as the past 12 seasons. There was also increased chatter about the dip in the quality of the ads last season. With that in mind, we speak to creatives on their sentiments around whether the ongoing season looks like that it could restore the lost sheen in the ads and bring the days of feel-good advertising back?

Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Partner and National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact

“Last year was not the best time to evaluate the quality of ads considering the number of restrictions we had. Of late, we have become used to the Covid ways of working. Moreover, we have also learnt how to manage supervision on Zoom. Thankfully, we have been shooting a lot this year, so you will see a good bunch of work from all agencies. Let’s hope the IPL brings back the energy in advertising.”

Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder & Chairman, Creativeland Asia

“The agencies have collectively done a good job weathering the pandemic. Sure there have been challenges but we have also seen interesting work come through. Pretty much how IPL continues to survive, the advertising on it and the creativity around it will respond too.”

Nitin Sharma- Vice President, Infectious Advertising

“The curse of creativity is that it's subjective. While some believe that pandemic has dragged down the quality of creative work, in my opinion, IPL saw some very charming films last year. Whether it was Cred (not everyone gets it), Pharmeasy (WFH), Dream 11 (Yeh apna game hai) or Swiggy (Gulab jamun). The fact is that IPL is the single largest exposure a brand can ever get (an unprecedented 20 crore people tuned in to watch the opening match last year). That’s the highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country in the world. So, as brand custodians, this is both our challenge and opportunity to leverage. Necessity is the mother of invention, and we at Infectious have learnt to adapt to WFH culture as a way of life and figure out intelligent ways to create and curate content that cuts through the clutter, just like Kohli’s square cuts do!”

Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat

“Collaboration has indeed continued to be a challenge across industries including creative and digital agencies. That being said, the quality of the creative output depends a lot on the team and with the economy and workplaces opening up it's becoming easier to collaborate and also get the right team in place to execute those ideas. Work from home is still the norm but for larger projects and campaigns teams are working together from the office to bring it to life. The first wave of ads we are seeing do seem to be of high quality and indicate that WFH is not proving to be a constraint.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)