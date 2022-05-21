In Tata Salt's new TVC, Ravi Kishan highlights the benefits of using 'authentic' salt

Tata Salt launched its latest ad campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The new TVC, ‘Har Narangi Pack Tata Namak Nahi Hota’, highlights the importance of using a genuine, high quality Tata Salt instead of any look-alike, imitation alternatives that may be available in the market. The main objective of the campaign is to build awareness amongst consumers to not fall for look-alike products and ensure that they make the right choice.

The informative campaign films feature Ravi Kishan, a celebrity and a known face in the region, to effectively communicate the benefits of using authentic Tata Salt. It cautions consumers against falling prey to disingenuous products and thereby urging them to make responsible choice in terms of the well-being of their family. The multi-lingual TVC’s are being aired in Uttar Pradesh and its surrounding states.

Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods, India, Tata Consumer Products, commented, “Imitator and counterfeit brands could cause concern to consumer health. Several look-alike brands have labels that often look identical to Tata Salt, and consumers mistakenly pick them up. However, these imitation brands might not be able to deliver the expected benefits and the assurance of quality that vacuum evaporated Tata Salt can provide. This new 360-degree marketing campaign for Uttar Pradesh is an intervention to educate both trade and consumers to choose the real Tata Salt and thereby make the right choice for their wellbeing.”

