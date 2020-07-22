IMPACT Creative Talks today: Experts to discuss COVID impact on ad & film shoot resumption

In the wake of celebs contracting the virus, experts from ad & entertainment industry will discuss the topic - 'Kabhi Health Kabhi Wealth: Ad Shoot Dilemma'

After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and a few others from the TV and Film fraternity contracted the virus, it has raised questions on whether it is safe for production houses to operate even with restrictions amid the pandemic, which is still at its peak. Abhishek Bachchan had been dubbing for his recent web series a fortnight before he tested positive, post which, the dubbing studio has been shut and this, in turn, has affected many shoots.

In today’s episode of IMPACT Creative Talks, a panel of experts from both the advertising and entertainment industry will discuss the topic - “Kabhi Health Kabhi Wealth: Ad Shoot Dilemma”.

The virtual discussion will explore how the slowdown in production will continue to affect the ad industry, the marketer sentiment as far as product ad shoots are concerned and what can be the way forward to ensure the ad/ production industry doesn't suffer and yet safety precautions are taken to avoid health concerns.

Moderated by Neeta Nair, Assistant Editor, IMPACT, the panellists for the webinar will be Agnello Dias, Creative Chairman, Dentsu Aegis Network; Arun Iyer, Founding Partner, Spring; Actor and Influencer, Anushka Sen, who played the lead role in Television series, Jhansi Ki Rani; Punit Malhotra, Producer, Dharma 2.0, who has directed films like I hate Luv Storys & Student Of The Year 2 and Anshuman Chakravarty, Head Marketing - Brand & Corporate Communications, Orient Electric.

The session is slated to happen on the e4m official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube feeds and on exchange4media.com on July 22, 2020, at 5.00 pm. To register for the webinar, click here