MRF taps brand loyalty with #MRFSuperFan campaign
The campaign, started during the Asia Cup and now ongoing during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, encourages fans to tell their personal stories with MRF and be crowned as the #MRFSuperFan
For any cricket enthusiast, it would have been near impossible to have missed the ongoing customer engagement campaign, #MRFSuperFan undertaken by the tyre manufacturer major. The campaign - started during the Asia Cup and is ongoing during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup - encourages fans to tell their personal story with MRF and be crowned as the #MRFSuperFan, with an opportunity to witness Team Blue in action during the World Cup.
Building an Iconic Legacy
MRF has built its brand salience with top-of-mind brand recall, on the back of traditional media advertising for over 60 years. However, a challenge the brand faced was that beyond the MRF brand name, consumers were not aware of any of the benefits/features that the tyre offers to the user or the sub-brands in the portfolio amongst others. Another focus area for MRF was to make the brand relevant to new-gen consumers and make them aware of the reasons to buy (RTBs).
Purpose of the Campaign
The objective of the campaign #MRFSuperFan was to create a mass-scale interactive contest, which forces consumers to think beyond just the MRF brand name and instead focus on the benefits/features the tyres offer them. The brand utilized social media platforms to spread the message and create virality and leveraged its sponsorship of the major cricket tournaments, Asia Cup and World Cup to amplify the contest. With cricketer Virat Kohli as the MRF brand ambassador, and with partners’ Star Sports and Hotstar, MRF created video and static promotions asking viewers of the Asia Cup to share their favourite experience with MRF Tyres on their social media pages - Facebook, Insta or X - using the hashtag #MRFSuperFan.
The consumer entries were tactically used to create four testimonial features that are being run during the World Cup. The winners' back-stories and reasons for loving MRF have been packaged into feature videos, including their journey to watch the World Cup match, and these feature videos are being run during the World Cup as well as on social media.
Traditional TV meets Digital
An innovative strategy adopted by the legacy brand for its campaign was to integrate traditional, linear TV with an interactive digital activation. This was achieved by linking the TV campaign to a social media-based Call-To-Action. The results have been overwhelming for MRF with customers sending in stories of how MRF tyres have helped them in their driving/riding lives with the testimonials of four fans running on Hotstar during the World Cup.
Meet the #MRFSuperFan
The heartwarming testimonials of the #MRFSuperFan include offroading enthusiast Ramesh Krishnamoorthy who says that. “even on the trickiest of roads we never lose our grip”; passionate biker Prathamesh Avachare who says that MRF Tyres’ helped conquer his nerves of offroading on a bike and with a “great grip and no skidding.. now I zoom around the hills on my Harley tension free.” For MRF Loyalist Dhruv Majethia, MRF has been part of his family for generations and as the tyres “are so durable and comfortable and they make my family trip a breeze,” while for ESG and Sustainability Consultant, Moni Bajaj it was MRF Tyres’ eco-friendly credentials that made her a loyalist. She says, “After I learnt that MRF is a responsible company that offers eco-friendly options, I decided I will go only for MRF.”
Winner - Ramesh Krishnamoorthy:
Winner - Dhruv Majethia:
Winner - Moni Bajaj
Winner - Prathamesh Avachare
BBH India wins creative mandate for upGrad’s upcoming campaign
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch process
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
BBH India has secured the creative mandate for upGrad, a learning skilling and workforce development company, for its upcoming brand campaign scheduled this year. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch process.
Himanshu Saxena, Chief Operating Officer & MD, BBH India, stated, “Partnering upGrad is a matter of immense pride and excitement for us. upGrad comes with a legacy of great brand & business building. However, this new journey that promises ‘Career Acceleration’ to a wider cross-section of Indians, is an extremely powerful moment in the brand’s lifestage. We are committed to delivering the power of ‘Zag’ creativity for upGrad and accelerate upGrad into next orbit of growth and fame.”
Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Khirwal, Head of Marketing, upGrad said, "upGrad has built a strong brand identity among working professionals in the last 8+ years and it's critical we talk about our evolved portfolio that addresses individuals' entire learning value chain from the time they exit school and become domain experts or thought leaders. Our partnership with BBH India goes beyond creative synergies to inspire New India including working professionals and students alike, to accept constant upskilling as a Lifelong learning event. This will also mark a fundamental step in the nation-building process and shall prepare an army of market-ready professionals, equipped to tackle any industrial challenges."
WPP creates VML, a merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R
While Jon Cook is VML Global CEO, Mel Edwards appointed President of VML Global
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 6:52 PM | 4 min read
WPP has announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R. The combined entity will be known as VML and is being touted as the industry’s largest creative company.
“VML unites two of the most awarded creative agencies in the world, each with world-class commerce, customer experience and marketing technology capabilities. VML will be equipped to support clients on creative brand growth strategy and transformation initiatives, all powered by best-in-class data operations, technology platforms and partnerships with leading technology companies. It will also provide an exceptional offer for healthcare companies and B2B marketers,” stated a press release.
“Respective client bases, functional expertise and geographic strengths mean the agencies are highly complementary and the combined company will have more than 30,000 people in 64 markets,” the release added.
Jon Cook becomes VML Global CEO and Mel Edwards VML Global President, with the broader management team bringing together strong leaders from across both companies.
“The future of building strong brands and businesses requires the interconnectivity of brand experience, commerce and customer experiences,” said Jon Cook, Global CEO. “We recognised the immediate opportunity to create what every consultancy and advertising agency aspires to build with the formation of VML. We’re especially excited to present our new offering to the industry as we don’t believe there is another company as creatively awarded with our depth in customer experience and commerce.”
“This is the right suite of capabilities, offered at just the right moment, at unprecedented scale,” said Mel Edwards, Global President. “It’s incredibly exciting because with this new agency we have the chance to shape the future of modern marketing in every key market around the world. The opportunities it affords our people and the growth we can deliver for our clients at a global scale make this a real game-changer for each business and the wider industry.”
Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R were launched in 2018 and have experienced sustained growth since their inception – through client development, new business and acquisitions. Each agency is globally renowned for its creativity and capabilities, with Wunderman Thompson named as Campaign’s Integrated Network of the Year and an Ad Age Standout Agency, and VMLY&R ranked #7 globally at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and #2 on the Ad Age A-List.
Their breadth of expertise has also been recognised by technology partners – including Adobe, BigCommerce, Contentful, Microsoft, Salesforce and Sitecore – and by industry analysts. Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R are among the companies recognised by the Forrester Wave™ Reports naming WPP as a ‘Leader’ in Commerce Services, Global Digital Experience Services, Global Marketing Service Providers and most recently Marketing Measurement and Optimisation.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Scale matters in today’s world as AI and technology transform marketing and global clients look to simplify their relationships. VML will combine world-class creativity with deep expertise in data, marketing technology and platforms to deliver competitive advantage for ambitious brands. It’s another important step forward for WPP as we continue to reshape our offer for the future, simplify our business and unlock further benefits of scale.
“Separately, Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R are two of WPP’s strongest and best-performing agencies. Together, they will deliver an even wider, fully integrated suite of capabilities to our clients in every market. Marketers today expect seamless links between their brand advertising and technology solutions and platforms. VML provides an immediate solution to this business imperative.”
Immediate leadership appointments include Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer; Eric Campbell, Global Chief Client Officer; Juan Pablo Jurado, CEO LATAM; Ewen Sturgeon, CEO EMEA; and Audrey Kuah and Yi-Chung Tay, Co-CEOs APAC.
Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R have partnered globally across clients such as Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Microsoft, Nestlé, The Coca-Cola Company and more.
VML will be operational from 1 January 2024.
Fortune celebrates the bond between Indians and home-cooked meals in film for mustard oil
The film is created by Ogilvy
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 3:56 PM | 4 min read
Edible oil brand Fortune has released their new master brand campaign celebrating the cherished bond between Indians and home-cooked food. Despite the noticeable increase in dining out and food delivery in the recent times, the allure of home-cooked meals, steeped in tradition and prepared with love, remains ever strong in the hearts of every Indian. Fortune with its new campaign, conceptualized and created by Ogilvy, celebrates this love as it releases its new campaign that is paired with their new sonic branding.
Sanjay Adesara, Marketing Head of Fortune Oils, commented on the launch of the campaign- "Home-cooked food holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. With rising health consciousness, a reconnection to our roots, and the desire to explore and experiment with various cuisines, more and more Indians are turning to home-cooked food. We at Fortune have always championed home-cooked food and wanted to celebrate this relationship people have with home-cooked food as it enables the formation of new bonds, strengthens old ones, and helps the maker express their love, care and affection for others."
Tithi Ghosh, President & Head of Office, Ogilvy South commented – “The Fortune brand, which built its equity through cooking oils, now spans a wide range of kitchen staples like Atta, Rice, Besan, Dals. The stature of the brand is derived from not just oils but this range. Our task is to continue to build this stature and scale for Fortune. Fortune over the last decade has consistently spoken about the 'value' of home cooked food. This value extends beyond the health, wholesome taste aspect, to intangible values of love and nurturance. The platform is universal and timeless, only needing a gentle refresh in terms of the depiction of our audiences whose lifestyles and identities are evolving. The brand wants to be seen as more inclusive as it reminds its diverse users - men and women, young and old who are using multiple Fortune products, of the emotion behind home cooked food. While being made from the same ingredients, it's the love, care that adds a special flavor and taste to the dishes which ultimately distinguishes one cook from the other.”
Extending this message and emphasizing into the entire portfolio of Fortune’s products, Fortune also launched its new campaign for its Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil (KGMO).
Fortune KGMO’s new campaign showcases the connection of mustard oil with Indians, their cultures and traditions and emphasizes on the importance of purity in doing so. The connect to its audience is further strengthened by infusing regional flavors and culture along with music, which is a part of Indian traditions, by collaborating with Malini Awasthi, UP's renowned folk singer, to create music that resonates with the people.
Sanjay Adesara, commenting on the KGMO campaign said, "Mustard oil has gained prominence in recent years due to its health benefits and cultural relevance in Indian cuisine. Fortune KGMO leverages this shift to mustard oil by showcasing how it connects with the traditions and cultures of Indians. We discovered that unlike other oils in India, mustard oil is not just another cooking oil, but a connection to the traditions and cultures of Indians. Our TVC illustrates the same, as we showcase the different moments in our life where mustard oil plays a prominent role and how Fortune KGMO plays a pivotal role in enhancing these culinary, cultural and traditional experiences."
“Fortune Kachi Ghani Pure Mustard oil is one of the most popular and loved traditional oil brands being used in households in North India. Fortune Mustard oil is not merely a cooking oil, it is the bearer of culture and tradition. With myriad rituals and dishes woven around it the brand also ties together different places on the map.” Tithi Ghosh, added. “With many local brands trying to stake claim in households in North India, our task was to remind our audience about the legacy of the Fortune brand and its widespread popularity. The brand is a cultural symbol, one that transcends food. We have brought this to life through the jingle, the color and richness of rituals and cooking. The ad is an ode to both the brand and the unique cultural fabric of North India.”
Sourav Ganguly re-enacts jersey-waving moment for Bisk Farm
The campaign ‘Me Time, Marie Time’ celebrates the passion of Indian cricket fans
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 2 min read
Bisk Farm has launched a high-decibel 360-degree campaign for its Rich Marie range of products - ‘Me Time, Marie Time’, celebrating the diehard Indian cricket fans’ passion.
Featuring Sourav Ganguly, the brand ambassador for Bisk Farm Rich Marie biscuits, the campaign celebrates the fan’s way and belief of contributing to the success of the Indian cricket team. It has Sourav Ganguly reenacting his signature jersey-waving act, this time not from the Lord’s pavilion but from the comfort of his couch.
The campaign also draws inspiration from everyday funny life scenarios to illustrate the typical Indian fan’s behavior during a cricket match. Built on a unique collage of relatable situations which embodies fandom, the TVC portrays Sourav Ganguly as one such superstitious fan. In the campaign, Sourav Ganguly is seen wearing his lucky jersey, not allowing any of his friends move from their seat until the match ends. He's got more Taabiz around his neck and arms than a rapper with gold chains and wears another on his forehead. He performs puja of the cricket bats praying for India’s victory.
Commenting on the campaign, Vijay Singh, Managing Director, Bisk Farm said “India is a cricket crazy nation. We feel, there’s a huge contribution of the Indian fans who for their passion for the sport, have transformed the game into a religion in India. Sourav Ganguly is a celebrated personality in India for his immense contribution to Indian cricket and we feel this campaign with Sourav Ganguly in the lead touches all the right chords to create excitement amongst the Indian cricket fans. Cricket is celebrated across all spectrum of life, and biscuit is consumed by everyone and hence it offers a great opportunity for us to promote the brand. We are confident that the campaign will perform well and contribute to our over growth in this cricket season.”
Conceptualized by SoS Ideas, the 45 days long 360-degree campaign went live on 14th October during the India vs. Pakistan match. The campaign rides high on TV, Digital, Print and OOH. Simultaneously, with an objective to connect with the youth on the go, Bisk Farm plans to majorly focus on Cricket specific content on OTT, and Meta platforms along with YouTube.
Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Souvik Misra, Director, SoS Ideas, said “We are extremely excited to be part of this Sourav Ganguly Cheer for India campaign which is very quirky, over the top and plays deep into the Indian psyche of Sports! Let us all cheer for India.”
IAA India Chapter announces members for Managing Committee FY 23-24
The list of members was decided during the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by re-elected President, Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive officer, ABP Network
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
The India Chapter of IAA announced the members for its Managing Committee for the financial year 2023-24 at the first meeting of the managing committee chaired by re-elected President, Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive officer, ABP Network.
Says Avinash Pandey, “IAA India Chapter is uniquely positioned with such diverse group of industry leaders from ad-agencies, media, mediatech and advertisers. I am lucky that I enjoy support of such accomplished individuals in fulfilling the motto of IAA that advertising is a force for good. IAA India would be coming out with fresh new initiatives enabling social changes for good.”
Abhishek Karnani, Vice President, IAA India Chapter, said: “I am very glad to be a part of a well-diversified team of Marcom leaders who will be leading the India Chapter in the year ahead. We are committed to promoting an ecosystem of excellence in every area we are involved in. Sustainability, Tech, Marketing, Creative Excellence and more. Look out for new initiatives and a drive to showcase communication as a force for good.”
The Managing Committee members are:
Rahul Johri, President -Business South Asia, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Neeraj Roy, Founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, EROS Media World PLC
Kranti Gada, Founder, neOwn
Nina Elavia Jaipuria , Head - Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.
I Venkat, Director, EENADU
Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd.
Neena Dasgupta, CEO & Founder, The Salt Inc Consulting & CEO, Aidem Ventures
Rana Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Group India
Partha Sinha, President , The Times of India Group
Dr. Bhaskar Das, Chairperson, IdeateLabs,
Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists
Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.
Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group
Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd
Rani Reddy, Director, Indira Television Ltd.
Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director, Sambad Group
Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director for Platforms and Devices, Google India
P N Mahadevan, Corporate Advisor, Netcon Technologies
Arun Srinivas, Head - Ads Business, Meta India
Gauravjeet Singh, Head- Agency Business, Meta India
Ashok Venkatramani, Founder, Intelligent Insights Pvt Ltd
Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur India
Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite
Kunal Lalani, MD, Crayons Advertising. Ltd.
Dentsu Creative India celebrates Indian farmers with New Holland Agriculture
The campaign builds on the success of last year's ‘Asli Hero Ki Asli Taqat’ campaign
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 11:56 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Creative India, in association with New Holland Agriculture, a brand of tractors and farming equipment, has launched a new campaign that salutes the farmers of our nation.
The campaign builds on the success of last year's ‘Asli Hero Ki Asli Taqat’ campaign, which portrayed farmers as the heroes of the nation who feed us all.
This year, the campaign focuses on the machines and technology that serve as the true strength behind these heroes. The campaign introduces a wide range of New Holland tractors and farming equipment, each designed to make farming easier and more efficient. These machines are a true embodiment of the key campaign message ‘Asli Hero Ki Asli Taqat’ (The Real Hero's Real Strength), a promise that New Holland continues to champion.
The campaign kicked off with a TVC that will be extended to other mediums. The film features stunning visuals of farmers working in the fields with the help of New Holland tractors and farming equipment. It captures the spirit of the farmers' dedication and highlights how these innovative and technologically advanced machines from New Holland transform them into real heroes.
Speaking on the campaign, Ujjwal Anand, Managing Partner, Dentsu Creative India said, “In a world where heroes often wear capes, New Holland reminds us that some heroes wear plaid shirts and muddy shoes. Their dedication to honoring the farmer as the true hero of our nation and recognizing the technology that supports them is both heartwarming and admirable.”
Janmenjoy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer North, Dentsu Creative India added, “The idea was to show a perfect balance between the real power of New Holland tractors and the sheer heroism of the real heroes, i.e., our farmers. And the film has nicely achieved both. It is sure to add a lot of memorability to the brand.”
Tarun Khanna, Marketing Director - India Sub-Region, Agriculture Segment APAC, CNH Industrial commented, “For New Holland Agriculture, the farmers are our real heroes. With the second leg of this campaign celebrating our farmers, we are showcasing how the strength of our portfolio enables our real heroes in the field, thereby reaffirming New Holland as the real strength behind the real heroes.”
