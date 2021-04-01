Holi with a twist - 2021 Edition

The landscape of festival marketing has changed a lot over the last year. Brands now have to walk a fine line between being conscious of the current environment and keeping it fun and celebratory. The holi campaigns of this year are a reflection of that. We saw a lot of brands leaning on influencer marketing to spread their message. Brands like Reliance Jio and FBB had their Holi AR Filters promoted through influencer marketing. Using influencers for these campaigns not only expands the reach but also adds different perspectives to the same message.

So, here are the Holi campaigns we loved working on this year.

RangAcheHain by Surf Excel in partnership with Dunzo

Surf Excel collaborated with Dunzo to deliver a campaign that encouraged the audience to celebrate togetherness while staying safe. Greenroom brought this campaign to life using popular influencers like Mithila Palkar and Rhea Kapoor to promote their Holi Hamper which anyone could send to their loved one through Dunzo. It was a mix of fun and conscious messaging where we saw these influencers playing with the Holi colours while promoting the message of staying safe.

Mai, Aapki Gujiya by Dabur Honey

This sweet campaign by Dabur Honey promoted using honey as a replacement for sugar in everyone’s favourite Holi snack - Gujiya. The guilt-free Gujiya campaign was refreshing, cute and had the message of taking a step for your health with Dabur Honey. The campaign was executed by Greenroom with the script written by our very own, Naman Gaur.

