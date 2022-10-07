Influencer.in, INCA & Greenroom walk away with e4m Media ACE awards

The awards in the Influencer Marketing category honours the growing importance of influencer marketing in the advertising and marketing industry

The Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year was awarded to Influencer.in, INCA and Greenroom were other winners in this category.

e4m Media Ace acknowledges the growing importance of influencer marketing in the advertising and marketing industry and honours the works that are being brought out by these agencies.

To celebrate many such contributions, e4m Media ACE, now in its 6th year, will continue towards nominating and honouring more leaders and agencies from the influencer marketing world.

Congratulations to the winners!

