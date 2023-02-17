Surf Excel crosses $1 billion in sales: A sparkling brand journey
Sales have risen 32% despite inflation thanks to the popularity of its Rs 10 packs
Hindustan Unilever's Surf Excel has scripted history by becoming the first Indian brand to cross $1 billion or Rs 8200 crore in annual sales in 2022. It is also the first HUL brand to achieve this milestone.
Deepak Subramanium, the executive director of home care at HUL, says that the feat was achieved with the "premiumisation" of the segment with liquid detergents and fabric conditioners.
In another win for the brand, sales have risen 32% despite inflation thanks to the popularity of its Rs 10 packs.
Spotless brand journey
The brand was originally called just Surf and was launched in 1959 in India by Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL). Originally, it was presented as a fuss-free alternative for messy washing soap. Over the years, the brand has reinvented itself from the humble powder form to the more contemporary liquid form.
It soon became synonymous with detergents in India and was ruling the marketing until Nirma's advent in 1969.
To counter the stiff competition from the value-for-money brand Nirma, Surf launched the 'Lalitaji' campaign to drive home the importance of quality over price.
The character Lalitaji was modelled after the Indian housewife who always wanted to make prudent financial choices, choosing the "achi cheez" over the "sasti cheez." The ads showcased the brand as a product that can be used sparingly yet effectively.
In 1992, Surf was reborn as Surf Excel to counter the onslaught by P&G's Ariel. Lataji was slowly becoming redundant and customers were ready to pay the premium for better stain removal. The brand was further diversified into Surf Excel Blue and Surf Excelmatic.
In 2004, the great pricing war between HLL and P&G led to the latter drastically reducing the prices of Ariel and Tide. HLL couldn't catch up, so it decided to retaliate through a campaign to build an emotional connection with the audience.
The endearing "Daag Ache Hain" campaign took off in 2006, proving to be one of the most iconic and impactful brand campaigns of recent times.
Nestle Q4: Profit up 65%, marketing spends cut
MD Suresh Narayan told investors that the company has delivered its highest double‐digit growth in a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 9:31 AM | 2 min read
FMCG major Nestle India has posted a 65% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 628 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 2022. The profit stood at Rs 379 crore y-o-y.
The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter jumped 13% to Rs 4,256 crore from Rs 3,747 crore in the same period the previous year.
While the sale of products grew 14% from Rs 3,714 crore in Q3 to Rs 4,233 crore in Q4, the total expenses rose nearly 13% from Rs 3,038 crore to Rs 3,427 crore in the same period.
The company officials said in an earnings call that marketing spend has been cut. It is interesting to note that Nestle India is one of the largest advertisers.
“Other expenses as a percentage of sales are positively influenced by lower marketing spend and a conscious effort to control cost, partly offset by the surge in fuel prices,” the company told investors.
Other expenses rose from about Rs 3,260 cr to Rs. 3,700 cr between 2021 and 2022. In comparison, sales of products rose from Rs 14,665 cr to 16,789 cr, as per the company's financial report.
“We delivered our highest double‐digit growth in a decade led by sustained volume and mix-led growth, leading to strong value growth. In 2022 total sales grew by 14.5% and domestic sales increased by 14.8%, with broad-based performance across all categories. Our robust performance on e‐commerce continued, fuelled by Quick Commerce and Click & Mortar. Out‐Of‐Home (OOH) business made a strong comeback in 2022, recovering its pre‐covid base and delivering robust growth by revamping, resetting geography, channel and sales priority,” MD Suresh Narayan told investors.
Bruised, not broken: How do brands cope with murky waters?
Conglomerates of any domain need to understand that there is no one way to deal with crisis situations and the best way perhaps is an honest response, say industry observers and marketing strategists
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 17, 2023 9:08 AM | 7 min read
Adani Group recently faced accusations of corporate fraud by short-seller firm Hindenburg. In March 2014, Nestle's cash-cow Maggi faced the MSG ban and reported its first quarterly loss in 15 years. Back in 2006, Johnson & Johnson took a beating as the go-to baby product brand after it was accused of manufacturing “carcinogenic” baby talc powder. Recent reports say Balenciaga sales dipped after it was hit by the controversy over its 'bondage-style' campaign with children.
Going further back, Pacific Electric and Gas, an energy company in the U.S.A, was accused of contaminating a town’s drinking water in 1996 by using harmful chemicals leading to health hazards to the living community in that place and had to pay $333 million in settlement, considered to be one of the biggest penalties for a lawsuit. The feature film 'Erin Brokovich' was also based on the issue.
All the above cases did not just bring bad press but a bunch of monetary settlements and expenses that big corporates, like the ones mentioned, had to bear. Most of the companies did manage to come out of these crisis situations, but some like PG&E are still to come to terms with it.
Given that controversies marring company balance sheets are not really new in the corporate world, we decided to explore what brand strategists and industry experts thought companies should or should not do to cross the turbulent waters safely back to the shore.
Transparency and Communication
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting believes there is no one universal way of dealing with crisis situations but there are some common ways to go. “Companies can get negative press coverage for a variety of reasons – poor financial results, divisive boardroom politics, product related problems or allegations of corporate malfeasance, and there cannot be a one-size-fits-all response. Not only does it depend on the type of issue, but it also has to be judged on the specific problem and responded to differently case to case.
However, for the sake of some broad guidelines, perhaps the best response in most cases is to honestly confront the issue and take the bull by the horns. Own up and apologize in the case of a slip-up and follow that up with a clear statement of the intended action to redress the problem. Clarify and present the company’s point of view if the case has been misrepresented or at least not been fairly reported. Obviously in the case of proven willful wrongdoing on the part of the company’s leadership and based on the seriousness of it, the crisis management response needs to be in the form of strong punitive action taken against the complicit leaders of the company and then allow time and positive developments to make the controversy fade from public memory.”
Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor, explains the importance of transparency in getting out of turbulent times. “I think the key learnings from companies who have handled these crises - one is to have an open line of communication and two is to address the issue authentically with a lot of facts because eventually people really want to understand what the real situation is behind any particular issue. I think that's when the controversy will die down and people will know the whole issue. Of course, the recognition is that all this will take time. But I think the important thing is to be accessible, to be as honest and transparent as possible and to put out as many facts that can be put into the public domain.
I think the larger issue that we have to recognize is that opinion, rather reputation is built over time. So, brands that have built a positive reputation over time can tide over a crisis very well. For example, the Tatas are a classic example in India. Whenever they had a problem, where it was regarding advertising or even during the peak period of the Cyrus Mistry ouster, the Tatas reputation has helped. Similarly, another example, I would say is Infosys. Infosys had a very senior executive about 8-10 years back, who was in the eye of the storm for some allegation on improper conduct. But because of Infosys’s strong corporate reputation, they were able to emerge relatively unscathed.”
Cleaning up the Mess
Sinha says coming out straight and withdrawing FPO was a good step for the Adani group. “In the specific instance of the brouhaha faced by the Adani group, they seem to have done a couple of things right in their response to the crisis, which they just could not have ignored, even if they wanted to, due to its immediate impact on their stock price. So doing nothing was simply not an option. First, it helped that they at least attempted to defend themselves by clarifying their position with a detailed and exhaustive reply. Second, by withdrawing from the FPO. While this certainly had financial consequences, it could give them breathing space to regroup for the long haul.”
Mathias compares the situations of two big corporate names and explains how Adani’s quick steps have already paved a way towards damage control. “I think the core issue for any company is how to protect its reputation. The only way in which companies can pull themselves out of that is to address the core issue. Specifically, in the context of Maggi, it was about an order that indicated that Maggi contained a substance that is not good for people. And therefore, there was a regulatory ban, it took a long time for Maggi to clear the air around it and put out data. So the way forward is always to come out clearly with all the facts by the company to establish a clear line of communication.
But in the case of Maggi or in the question of Johnson and Johnson, it was always product specific. Here, I think it's largely an issue about the financials. I think the two things that are critical. One is to come out as transparently as possible with hard data. And the other is to ensure that your actions underpin it.”
I think some of the steps they (Adani) have taken are in the right direction. One they returned all the FPO money collected from all those who applied for it. I think that was a positive step. The second thing that they're doing is obviously, pre paying loans, to ensure the market understands that their ability to service debt is good for now. So, they don't have a liquidity crunch to service debt. I think both these things are in the right direction. I think, therefore, what the company needs to do is to communicate regularly to pick out facts. And I would say Adani has done both good things, one by calling off the FPO and by prepaying certain sort of loans and by having a direct statement issued by Mr. Adani himself, which I think was relatively positive. He's spoken twice since the controversy broke. The fact that he's reached out directly, people have tended to hear him out, as opposed to using a CFO etc, which was done earlier.”
Viren Razdan says Adani’s gameplan should be to build authenticity. “The massive dent on its (Adani’s) corporate stature has seen erosion of value and slew of collateral damage caused, however magnanimous moves of ‘moral standing’ have begun to build back confidence.
While the capital markets will treat this as a turbulence, the corporate brands equity will need careful management in the second round after damage control. Adani Group’s game plan, while they are already in overdrive on the capital markets front, would be to go for the ‘moral-high ground’ in building their authenticity. Turbulence can be treated as something temporary that will pass, but bold moves can help you emerge stronger so you can not only erase any form of doubt but treat this as baptism into the mega league.”
TV & digital need to be viewed through the same lens: Vikram Sakhuja
The Partner & Group CEO of Madison Media and OOH reviewed media practices at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:43 PM | 3 min read
Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, decoded “the sense and nonsense in the media world” at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023.
Sakhuja reviewed some of the media practices, which have become ingrained over the years, and added his perspective, while noting that over Rs 1 lakh crore is slated to be spent on AdEx in 2023.
Advertisements today were no longer perpetuating the brand that they are supposed to build, he noted. “Isn’t the point of advertising to reinforce the values a brand stands for,” he asked. Citing the example of McDonald’s advertising over the years, he said that advertising works via reinforcement of key equities that the brand has built by which the consumer can remember you. “With more than 90% of a brand’s budget going into media costs and less than 10% into the creation of advertising, I think it’s a huge waste if you are not building these basic equities into your brand,” he said, addressing advertisers and creative agencies.
Sakhuja also addressed the subject of advertisers not adapting their advertisement to the medium or platform on which they were using it. Each medium has its own syntax and has to be recognised for its powers: TV / cinema for its emotion, drama and big picture, radio as a “companion medium”, while OOH ads need to ‘impactful and visual with few words, where ‘Less is More’.
He also weighed in on the problems of a “pavlovian response of advertising on sales”. “It’s important to understand how advertising works, and the communication for a particular ad campaign. For newer brands, the task is simply to create awareness for the new proposition by building reach and frequency, he said. For mature brands, expectations need to be tempered as category advertising while not growing the category much. “It is essential to re-bring and reinforce the strategic or psychological equities of a mature or established brand.”
Noting that media is now much more than a delivery pipe for advertising to deliver messages, Sakhuja said it allows one to do associative marketing, clutter-breaking impact, build higher order brand values and so on.
Delving on whether advertising is only about “brand salience” or actually about communication, Sakhuja said that while he was a believer of brevity and non-extravagant ACDs (Average Commercial Durations) he was not a fan of the “10-second edits” on premium properties like IPL. ACDs need to be managed wisely, he stated.
He also questioned the logic behind planning TV and Digital in silos, when both are video and viewing is seamless. It would be much simpler to plan TV & Digital as one similar video plan, he pointed out. They need to be viewed exactly through the same lens. Digital video planning needs to be integrated using the same metrics as the ones, which have worked successfully through the years for TV, he stressed.
Questioning the media TG practices followed by marketers and advertisers on digital, he advised brands to relax their TG definitions to make it closer to their business target group. He also deliberated on rethinking TV planning around the HSM and other regional markets.
Sakhuja summed up his talk by saying that in today’s TV media landscape brands need to choose markets with more granularity, and TG with less granularity in the case of digital media.
Ad spends on e-commerce on the rise: Sankalp Mehrotra, Flipkart
Mehrotra, VP - Monetisation, Flipkart, took the stage at the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, and shared insights on the growth of e-commerce media in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 9:21 AM | 2 min read
At the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 unveiling event hosted by the exchange4media group in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sankalp Mehrotra, VP - Monetisation, Flipkart, took the centre stage to deliver a special address on ‘The growing importance of Retail Media’.
Mehrotra started by sharing insights on the current scenario of the e-commerce media in the country. “India has the 3rd largest e-commerce base globally and the factors facilitating this growth are ubiquitous data, and the rise of the middle class and the GenZ or digital natives becoming a part of the key consuming segment. The e-commerce market is expected to grow to $170 billion by the end of 2027.”
He further explained how e-commerce follows a predictable trajectory as it has three stages: early adoption, growing stickiness and massification. India, as a market, is in stage two and taking rapid strides towards the third stage now, Mehrotra stated.
Talking about the extent of ad spending, he shared that e-commerce media is at upwards of $1 billion and spends, and it is growing faster than the growth of digital adex. Adding on what fuels this growth, Mehrotra said, “The first thing is search verticalisation as search has changed drastically from horizontal search - the user journey is starting from e-commerce platforms. Secondly, most people come to a destination like ours to research even when buying offline. And finally, the customer is already there to shop and for the longest time advertisers have wanted to have a full-funnel view of what is happening to their advertising dollars, and commerce media facilitates just that.”
According to Mehrotra, the top trend in e-commerce is micro-segmentation. “There is a wide cohort of consumers coming in, there are different kinds of consumers who face different kinds of barriers and have different motivations. Along with micro-segmentation, there are new models of e-commerce coming in like social commerce, video commerce and quick commerce. New experiences are being created for the consumers.”
Concluding his address about what the future looks like for e-commerce, Mehrotra shared that the advertising spending on e-commerce is only rising where 80% of the spends is likely to be net new. “Nearly 40% of commerce advertising spends are spent for the top of the funnel and it has to be for brand-building. Therefore, as we move towards the future, commerce advertising needs to be part of every media outreach.”
Need for adaptability & frank experimentation far greater than before: Bharat Puri
The MD of Pidilite Industries graced the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 and shared insights about building brands, staying relevant to the times and much more
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 8:56 AM | 4 min read
To build brands, you need to be innovative, remain consistent, and look for long-term impact, not the impressions, says Bharat Puri, MD of Pidilite Industries.
Puri was the Chief Guest at the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 on Wednesday in Mumbai. He shared his insights using analogies from cricket, making the session quite interesting.
“The principles won't change irrespective of whether cricket moves from Test to T20, or otherwise. It all starts with understanding your consumer. If you listen to MS Dhoni's quick comments on the stump mic, you will know that he's got a much better understanding of his opponents than most of the captains have ever had. The same thing applies to industry captains, who understand the consumer journey, where and how it happens,” explains Puri.
Innovation
Sharing an anecdote about Cadbury’s marketing strategy during his previous stint at Mondelez, Puri spoke about the company’s plans to project its products for senior citizens abroad even as conventional wisdom says that chocolates are for younger persons.
“We introduced a brand called marvellous creations. Everyone asked why we would introduce a children's brand for grandparents. The product had candy and gems in it. In India, it did well among children too but internationally it was one of our biggest successes over a three-year period. The brand did $500 million in its first year of operations by understanding the consumer and keeping the consumer at the center,” Puri noted.
He further stated that consumers and media consumption both have changed but content is still at the heart of communication. It is important to know what people watch and when they watch, Puri noted.
He also cited the example of Fevikwik’s “Todo Nahi Jodo”, a sustained campaign series that takes a humorous look at the complicated relationship between India and Pakistan by placing the two protagonists at the famous Wagah border. The ads were released during cricket tournaments.
Innovation is the key, he said, while talking about the ‘worms in Cadbury’ incident. Puri also spoke about how a lot of media personalities came out in support of the brand through innovative ways on live television. He added that this gave the brand the credibility it required to bounce back.
Stressing that technological innovations have changed the media for good, Puri said that tech and data now aid in making marketing strategies. One can chart the marketing plan for a distant city, target a test pilot and then scale up with the help of tech.
Highlighting the importance of consistency in marketing, Puri mentioned brands like Kent that has had actor-MP Hema Malini as its brand ambassador for long now.
Adaptability
Mass TV is still the quickest way to build a brand but the ability to experiment, the ability to keep fine-tuning the media mix and the opportunities that it gives were never available earlier, Puri remarked. “I think the need for adaptability is as strong as ever. Just as a set of cricketers adapted to T20 and some didn't.”
Speaking of brands adapting to changing times, Puri cited the instance of Fevicol and how it is pretty much an adjective in India today rather than the name of a brand.
“That famous Ronaldo tweet, in which he snubbed Coke, was converted into a Fevicol ad and it trended. This is again an example of brands adapting while keeping the core the same but not being afraid to experiment, not being afraid to push the envelope,” he said, adding that today the need for adaptability and frank experimentation is far greater than it was before.
Puri also remarked how the top 10 non-celebrity influencers put together still have more reach than some of the OTT channels. “It is clearly not about what you tell the consumer about the brand. It’s what consumers tell each other.”
Concluding his address, Puri advised leaders to experiment, innovate, and not be afraid of failure.
It makes business sense to have news on TV: Avinash Pandey
At the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023, the CEO of ABP Network said as long as people are interested in consuming news, it will be available across a variety of platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 8:58 AM | 4 min read
On a day the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 was released showing a marked shift in various trends towards digital, Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network Pvt. Ltd., spoke on ‘why news TV will survive the digital onslaught?’
Quipping that his talk wouldn’t be focused entirely on BARC issues, whatever might have been expected, Pandey noted that to begin with, he didn’t entirely agree with the logic behind the question. “For over a decade now, people from drawing rooms to boardrooms have been telling us that TV is in danger due to digital, and for some reason news TV is the segment they pick on most. Everyone seems to know the best ways to run our newsrooms and what works and what causes controversy. The accepted wisdom seems to be that news will disappear from TV sooner or later, because it is more dynamic and freely available now on digital devices.”
Pandey pointed out that even if too many people hadn’t watched news on TV screens in a month, they would have watched news channel anchors and the most recent news on their phones. “So despite the naysayers and doomsday predictors, the medium survives not only in India, but around the world. There is no nation on earth, from superpowers like the US to tech giants like China and South Korea to anywhere else where TV news is not watched, and yet we still face this question about the survival of TV news every day.”
To back up his point, Pandey briefly alluded to BARC and what its figures revealed on the state of news media. “According to BARC, news on TV has seen a 6 per cent increase from pre to post Covid, between 2019 and 2022. In the same period, there has been a 20 per cent increase in news on digital delivery platforms, which means there has been an accumulative aggregate growth of 11 per cent, which is quite a size,” he noted.
“News as a source of information has not lost its vigour, and as long as people are interested in consuming news, it will be available across a variety of platforms as per the convenience of the consumer,” said Pandey.
He added that while social media platforms like Twitter had become places where news was broken today, as compared to the previous monopoly of TV on breaking news stories, Pandey observed, “The same person will watch the news across different mediums, depending on the time of day, convenience and their mood.”
Pandey further said that the same people questioning the relevance of TV news seemed to forget that it was the motherlode from which a number of variables were spun off, repackaged, and repurposed across digital platforms. “It makes business sense to have news on TV and news will stay on the idiot box because intelligent people want that option.”
Pandey went on to briefly encapsulate the history and role of TV news channels in past and present society, their rise in popularity a little over two decades ago, and how TV has helped in the emancipation of information. He also noted that due to the evolution of the media landscape, the powers of video had moved from big broadcasters to everyday people, meaning there was a continuous stream of information coming in.
“Even if your news channel decides not to show something, due to issues with regulators or other factors, somebody else is already capturing and uploading that media and that becomes news. TV news has transformed from being an exercise in channeling government information to a viable business proposition and had to balance journalistic ethics with market considerations,” he said.
Pandey discoursed further on the evolution and consumption of news media saying, “As long as news content on TV remains relevant, there will be a demand for it, because there will always be people, whether old or young who'll always have a desire to know.”
He concluded, “As long as we are curious and have the inherent ability to ask the right questions, news media will survive and be bigger than ever before.”
India’s AdEx to see 16% growth in 2023: Pitch Madison Advertising Report
Digital AdEx, which has overtaken TV, is likely to end the year at Rs 43,000 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:12 PM | 5 min read
The much-awaited Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023 was unveiled today in Mumbai in the presence of esteemed dignitaries. According to the predictions of the report, AdEx is expected to grow by 16% in 2023, more than 5 times higher than the global AdEx, which is expected to grow only by 3%. With a 16% growth rate, India's AdEx is expected to cross the landmark Rs 1,00,000 crore number and settle at Rs 1,04,230 crore.
The report was unveiled in presence of esteemed dignitaries including Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media and OOH, Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, Lara Balsara, Executive Director, Madison World, Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Network, Nawal Ahuja Co-Founder, exchange4media and Sravanth Gajula, Co-founder, AdOnMo.
“Covid hopefully is now history and by 2023 we will cross a pre-Covid 2019 AdEx level of Rs 67,603 crore by a massive 54%,” the report said.
“India is certainly the bright spot in a gloomy and uncertain world. In today’s world, countries are interconnected with one another because of Trade and Commerce and therefore India is bound to get affected by the global gloom. Due to this, the estimates for growth in 2023 are a bit subdued at 16%, compared to the 21% growth achieved in 2022. For perspective, WARC’s forecast for Global AdEx in 2023 is a growth of only 3%.”
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, took the occasion of the unveiling of the report and said, “Despite all the setbacks, India’s GDP grew at 6.8 % and India’s AdEx grew by 21%. In absolute terms, AdEx has grown from Rs 74,000 crore to Rs 89,800 crore. There will be a gain of Rs 15,000 crore, and this is undoubtedly the second-highest gain in the last two decades. It was also the second consecutive year that the Indian AdEx has registered more than 20% growth.”
On the digital contribution, he further highlighted that 58% of total AdEx growth has been contributed by the digital sector which has grown by 35%. However, traditional media continues to play a prominent role in the advertising sector in all major economies, he noted.
Discussing the quarter-wise analysis of the AdEx numbers, he said AdEx would have registered a phenomenal growth of 29% in 2022 if not for the stagnant growth in Q1. “From a historical perspective, last year witnessed the second-highest growth in the last decade as the seven-year review shows.”
With regards to the media advertising share, Balsara said, “The medium-wise share for global and India’s AdEx shows up very substantial variations. While the digital share in Indian AdEx is 38%, for the globe it’s 68%. Outdoor, cinema and radio are more or less at par are 1, 4, and 3%.”
Digital
The report further says digital will continue to drive AdEx growth even this year and that the Indian digital share will further rise to 41% of AdEx. “Digital will remain a key driver of the Indian AdEx growth, overtaking TV and Print. We project that the Indian digital share will further rise to 41% of AdEx. Though the projected growth rate in 2023 is a little lower at 25%, than the 35% achieved in 2022, in absolute terms, digital AdEx will add Rs 8,600 crore and is likely to end the year at Rs 43,000 crore. Google Search, Meta, YouTube, and other social media platforms will retain their respective share of digital spends achieved in 2022,” the PMAR states.
Linear TV
As per the report, Linear TV advertising will continue to grow in 2023, but at a subdued rate of 9% to reach Rs 33,500 crore. For the second year in a row, TV will lose a further 2 percentage share points to digital, and TV’s share will further reduce to 32% of the Indian AdEx. In 2019, it was 37%. The report said that the adoption of YouTube, Facebook, and Connected TV, at a faster rate, post-COVID is the primary reason behind the declining Linear TV share.
Talking about Print, the report predicts Print AdEx to continue to grow at 9%, which will take Print AdEx to Rs 20,133 crore and reach pre-COVID levels. With this growth rate, the Print share of AdEx will fall further and for the first time will be lower than 20%.
OOH
OOH AdEx, which is likely to grow by a further 12% on the back of a 68% growth in 2022, is expected to reach Rs 4,106 crore, Rs 600 crore higher than the 2019 AdEx.
Radio
While Radio AdEx took a big hit during the pandemic years, it is yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels. The report expects that in 2023 this will be achieved, and Radio AdEx should settle at Rs 2,438 crore. However, Radio AdEx will have a share of just 2%, much lower than its 3% share of 2019.
Cinema
After two years of subdued growth due to COVID-19, Cinema AdEx is now returning to normalcy. Its share will reduce from 2% in 2019 to 1% now in view of the phenomenal increase in total AdEx during these years.
The traditional AdEx in India is expected to grow by 10% on the back of good growth in the Television, Print and Outdoor sectors. Meanwhile, e-commerce will continue to grow and evolve on the back of aggressive advertising.
The Pitch Madison Advertising Report tracks and analyses how and where advertising money was spent in the past year and projects the future growth of the sector. It aims at understanding the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for marketers and various media segments, including print, TV, radio, OOH, internet and cinema.
The event is co-powered by Viacom18 and Dangal TV. The presenting partner of the event is ABP News and Lemma Technologies is the lanyard partner.
Click here to download the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2023:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-madison-advertising-report-2023/download-report
