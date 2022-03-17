Brands making a splash with colours of joy this Holi

Take a look at some of the Holi brand campaigns that are adding to the festive flavour

The colourful festival of Holi is a great opportunity for brands to engage with their consumers in fun-filled ways. Every year, we see some interesting, quirky, and heart touching campaigns that make the festival a little more exciting.

Here’s how some of the top brands are celebrating Holi 2022.

Colors X Seagram ‘#MenWillBeMen’

Seagram Imperial Blue is celebrating Holi with the stars of Colors channel, taking forward its #MenWillBeMen proposition. The ad features Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik, Karan Kundra, Nishant Bhat, and Umar Riaz. The quirky ad is all about festivities and friendships.

Kamdhenu ‘#Celebrate-click-share-win #Rang-Kushiyon-Ke’

Paint & emulsion manufacturer Kamdhenu has launched a special contest for this year’s Holi. The special contest will take place after the celebrations and will be a great way to wind down celebrations. “Rang Kushiyon Ke” prompts people to share their post-celebration selfies to win attractive prizes.

Koo ‘#HarRangKiHoli’

Homegrown micro-blogging app Koo has released a rousing Holi anthem called #HarRangKiHoli to stimulate Indians to celebrate the festival of colours in their own ways by flaunting their distinct traditions. #HarRangKiHoli - through influencers and celebs - weaves in cultural diversities and ethos from across India. From glimpses of Uttar Pradesh’s Lathmar Holi which is played with colours and sticks to capturing Punjab’s Hola Mohalla, which is an amalgamation of folk dance and martial arts, further panning down to Goa’s vibrant Shigmo where locals welcome the spring, to the Dol Jatra in West Bengal that includes a grand procession of Lord Krishna - the anthem aptly reflects the sentiment of ‘many cultures, one emotion’.

Plix ‘#HoliSplash’

D2C plant-based wellness and nutrition brand Plix is asking people to take the #HoliSplash this year and go natural while celebrating the festival of colors. The campaign aims to make people aware and protect them from the skin, hair and other issues caused by chemical-based colours and other products used to celebrate the festival.

SBI ‘Colourful Wonders of India’

In an engaging Twitter campaign, the State Bank of India is giving its followers a chance to get colourful postcards from the wonders of India. The campaign prompts Twitteratis to pick a colour to get a festive digital card in the colour of their choice.

This Holi, come join us as we celebrate the many colourful wonders of India ❤️



Scroll through our Holi thread, press ❤️ on the colour you love and get your Holi Postcard from one of India’s colourful wonders ????❤️? pic.twitter.com/jsjFIgOXfj — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 11, 2022

Surf excel ‘#DaagAchheHain’

Like every year, Surf excel is back with a Holi campaign bolstering its unique 'Daag Achhe Hain' brand proposition. The new 360-degree campaign shows a heart-warming gesture by a little girl to include her aunt in the buoyant celebration amongst children. The spirited child protagonist is seen playing colours with her friends when she notices her aunt setting the table of colours and sweets, and enjoying their game, subconsciously wanting to join in. When the little girl insists that her aunt join them, the aunt moves away, saying it’s not her age to play like them. As the girl watches her aunt consciously throw away the colours she had unconsciously picked up in her palms, she covers herself with the colours and runs to her aunt for a hug. This action imprints the aunt’s clothes with a colourful silhouette of the child. Pointing towards the imprint, the girl suggests that this child could play with them. The heart-warming message “Jo rang bachpan lautaye, woh rang achhe hain” makes us examine the boundaries that keep us away from finding the joy of keeping our childhood alive.

