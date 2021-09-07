Surf Excel unveils World Cleanup Day campaign

Surf Excel today, takes one step closer towards building a sustainable and responsible brand for the future. On the occasion of World Clean up day, 18th September 2021, the brand announces its transition to 50% recycled plastic bottles and launches its 30 sec TVC that nudges all of us to make choices and take action to bring about a positive change. Highlighting the need to facilitate this change for a better life and being future conscious, the latest TVC is conceptualised by its creative agency Lowe Lintas.

The video features a young child who is moved by the stories of her father and grandfather about their sense of joy from small experiences at a time when man and nature weren’t out of sync with each other. With a determination to create a world in which she can be a part of these exciting experiences, she starts collecting waste to create space for nature to flourish. Showing the path to her elders, she acts to make better choices for a cleaner future for herself, and many children like her looking forward to enjoying the world in all its glory.

With a view of its responsibility towards building a sustainable economy, Surf Excel now has transitioned to 50% recycled plastic bottles. Surf Excel is executing this with the help of its research and development team and the support from The Banyan Nation, India’s first integrated plastic recycling venture. This means 50% of the plastic used in its bottles has been made from reprocessing existing plastic. The product is also designed using 100% biodegradable activities.

“The product, pack and communication change are a small nudge from the Surf Excel team to the citizens to believe their choices make a difference in creating a world we all wish for. The journey ahead is long, but all journeys start with a single step, and this is our first step in, what we truly believe is, the right direction for our portfolio”, says Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director and Vice President, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

“For over a decade and half, Surf Excel has been a believer and proponent of the potential of children to do good while getting dirty. With this piece of work, we are extending our journey to take on one of the issues - the threat to our environment. This film is a recognition of an issue on which children can lead as change agents. Through the simple actions of the child, we see our personal ability to make a difference and hope that it brings the connection to the issue of environmental consciousness and action”, says Kunal Joshi, President, Lowe Lintas

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)