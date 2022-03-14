Akansha Joshi joins Greenroom Now as Business Director

Greenroom Now, a digital and influencer marketing agency based out of Mumbai and Bangalore, has roped in Akansha Joshi as Business Director. Joshi will be a part of the exciting team of talented individuals who all share a common passion for content.

Joshi's previous experience with top brands across categories like BBC, LinkedIN, TimesInternet, MissMalini etc in key revenue-driving roles and her love for content will be an invaluable addition to Greenroom’s existing creative capabilities. In one of her earlier roles, she was closely involved in Influencer and Content Ops at content platform MissMalini Entertainment Limited and has worked with a host of brands and agencies closely.

All set for this new chapter, Akansha Joshi says - “I am very excited to join Greenroom as I strongly believe in the power of influencer marketing. There is much that is going to happen in the category. I look forward to working with a passionate & talented team and driving accelerated growth while delivering on business objectives and client expectations.” “With new platforms coming up and new forms of marketing like i2c taking hold, the IM story in India will only get more interesting”, she adds.

Lakshmi Balasubramanian, Co-Founder, Greenroom Now welcomed Joshi to the team and said, “Akansha has joined us today as Business Director and will be heading all things content and digital at Greenroom. She has been at the helm of influencer and content marketing from the time of its inception in India and will continue to help Greenroom explore new horizons as this field of marketing evolves and grows".

