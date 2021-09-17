Impact Influencer Awards: Mindshare is Agency of the Year, HUL named Brand of the Year

Greenroom adjudged Best Influencer Marketing Agency

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 9:05 PM
The Impact Influencer Awards 2021 were announced on September 17. The awards were given to agencies, brands and influencers. The awards are Co-Powered by Clan Connect and INCA. The Co-Gold Partner is AnyTag.


Mindshare bagged the ‘Agency of the Year’ award and HUL won the honour of ‘Brand of the Year.’ Greenroom was adjudged 'Best Influencer Marketing Agency'. 


Apart from the top honour, Mindshare bagged the highest number of gold metals—five. Kinnect took home four gold metals.


Among the other gold winners were Wavemaker India, WYP Brand Solutions Pvt, MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd, Star India Private Limited, Myntra Studio, Britannia Industries Limited, Grapes Digital PVT. LTD, Hakuhodo.Sync & AdGlobal 360 India, galleri5 technologies private limited, AER Media and ; PepsiCo India.

Here's the complete list of winners

