GAMA portal accepted 6,154 complaints against misleading ads between 2019-21

The department of consumer affairs' Grievance Against Misleading Advertisements (GAMA) portal has accepted 6,154 complaints against misleading ads between 2019 and 2021, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in the Lok Sabha recently. He further stated that the portal had received 948 complaints in 2021 while the figure stood at 1,790 in 2020 and 3,416 in 2019.

"All advertisements telecast on private satellite TV channels are regulated in accordance with the Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisories from time to time to broadcasters for ensuring compliance to the Advertising Code," Thakur said.



He added that the Department of Consumer Affairs had launched GAMA portal in 2015 where consumers can lodge complaints relating to misleading advertisements. "A Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established under the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, w.e.f. 24.07.2020 which inter-alia looks into misleading advertisements either suo-motu or on complaints or on directions from the Central Government," he said.

