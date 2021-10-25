From ICICI Bank's festive bonanza to Unacademy's ‘Mistakes’: Best ads of the fortnight

The past two weeks were all about the use of creativity in festive campaigns, ambassadors in new avatars and brand messaging

From interesting campaigns around Pujo and Dussehra to splendid creative efforts, the past fortnight witnessed some of the finest advertising campaigns getting released. Here’s exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads, released between October 09 and October 22 which are being loved by the audience and the critics.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

ACKO ‘Don’t Be Like Murthi’

Created by Sideways Consulting, ACKO Insurance’s lighthearted ad film is effortlessly funny and manages to deliver the key propositions of the brand clearly. The ad, with its very amicable characters, can create good memorability amongst the viewers. The film depicts a new car owner who is celebrating his acquisition, and whose excitement is dampened when he learns that he could have saved a significant amount of money on his car insurance, had he considered the online alternatives and chosen to buy from ACKO. The new car owner is approached by a well-wisher who inquires if he bought the insurance for his recently purchased car on ACKO. The owners express their frustration and dismay but can only regret that he didn’t check the ACKO app sooner.

CRED ‘Great For Good ft. Kapil Dev’

Continuing its hilarious stint of ads, CRED wrapped the IPL 2021 with a goofy spot featuring legendary cricketer Kapil Dev as Ranveer Singh. As the latter is all set to reprise the cricketer’s life on the big screen soon, the storyline instantly caught the attention of the netizens making the ad go viral in no time. All this paired with Kapil Dev’s effortless performance makes the ad one of the most loved ones amongst the CRED campaigns. This ad, like the 2020 and 2021 IPL campaigns, was made by the motley group of Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Deep Joshi and Vishal Dayama; directed by Early Man Film’s BK Ayappa.

ICICI Bank ‘Festive Bonanza’

Created by FCB Ulka, ICICI’s festive campaign is a simple tongue-in-cheek ad that leaves the audience chuckling. The simple ad delivers the brand message without any jargon. Kiku Sharda’s performance stands out as honest and appealing.

Star Sports ‘Mauka Mauka’

The much loved ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign, a signature series of ads centered around the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan was presented once again by Star Sports before the nail-biting match between the neighbours on October 24. The series of cheeky ad films showed the Pakistani guy in various situations like in his son’s school and in TV showrooms looking for a good ‘buy 1 break 1’ deals on TV.

Zero ko India ne invent zaroor kiya hai, magar har #MaukaMauka par use karne wale toh... ?



Find out if a #MaukePeChhakka is on the cards with #INDvPAK:



ICC #T20WorldCup, Oct 24 | Broadcast: 7PM, Match starts: 7:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar#LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/VgYuejL6ME — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2021

Unacademy ‘Mistakes’

Commemorating the Edtech’s second year of association with the Indian Premier League as an official sponsor, the ad film uses footage from the league’s matches, correlating cricket and education- they must not be afraid of making mistakes in life. Mistakes make us learn many lessons, just like a teacher. The interesting use of the viral song ‘Oh No’ came out as a smart addition to a carefully crafted campaign.

