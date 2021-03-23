fbb & NDMPL launch #FilterWaliHoli campaign

Holi, the festival of colours, is a day when everyone across the country is painted as vibrant as the rainbow. Uniting colours with love, fbb, a fashion destination by Future Group along with NDMPL has introduced a Holi campaign - #FilterWaliHoli. While we cannot consciously celebrate & hold gatherings, the idea of ‘celebration’ continues with fbb’s Filter Wali Holi. The brand has launched a filter on Instagram called #FilterWaliHoli, where every individual who tries on the filter, experiences the same ecstatic feeling digitally!

fbb along with NDMPL have come together to celebrate Holi in its original style and form. They have launched a film, ‘Holi Ka Har Rang, fbb Ke Sang’ along with sensational custom audio, which is fun, youthful, upbeat, and groovy. This film comprises moments that are filled with extreme enthusiasm and glee. It showcases, not only the segments and ingredients of Holi but also captures the vibrancy and vigor of the film. From a broader viewpoint, it encapsulates the zeal and spirit of the characters having fun which is so relatable with each one of us. While you continue to embrace this festival, add colour to this celebration by choosing the right wardrobe with fbb’s colourful array in ethnic wear, casual wear, kids wear, all what you need this Holi. While celebration seems to grow, so should your style and fashion game.

Speaking about this idea Pawan Sarda, Head of Marketing and Digital - Future Group says, “Festivals are an integral part of our Indian culture. Holi is yet another important festival that is celebrated throughout, across the country, by every individual. Celebrations have become so important, that people do not want to miss out on one another. Hence, we wanted to create something memorable, everlasting, and an overwhelming, fun experience for everyone to enjoy.”

What Natasha Saraogi, NDMPL founder has to say- “This has been a wonderful experience. Creating this campaign has made my team and I, both reminisce on what we have missed out on. The process has been exciting and great, and we cannot wait to share this filter with each one of you. While the response is awaited, we dearly hope everyone enjoys this festival responsibly and in true spirit!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)