EID Parry puts the spotlight on impurity-free sugar with #InsideOutside TVC

Building on the importance of trust and hygiene as key elements in everyday life, EID Parry, India’s leading sugar manufacturer today rolled its marketing campaign - #InsideOutside. The campaign through an intriguing TVC brings to fore the brand’s promise of offering impurity free sugar through its specialized sulfur free process of manufacturing. Narrated through the eyes of a reel-life couple, the TVC further reiterates EID Parry White Label as high-grade sugar that is manufactured in a safe environment, untouched by hands, without compromising of the taste and quality.

Balaji Prakash Sr.Vice President Sales & Marketing said, “There is a heightened awareness among consumers about hygiene and safety now more than ever. Sugar is an integral part of every household and women as gatekeepers of food and health, do look very keenly into the quality of everything that comes into her kitchen. As a leading sugar manufacturer, we have set several benchmarks in the industry in terms of producing quality products without compromising on taste and hygiene, which has won us many hearts and has helped us garner consumer trust in the market. The #InsideOutside campaign is an opportunity for us to strongly educate and enlighten consumers about the various measures & quality standards that EID Parry Sugar undertakes before adding sweetness to their life.”

Bringing together television fame Vani Bhojan and Amit Bhargav, the TVC captures simple yet impactful moments of trust and disappointment in everyday life, especially in terms of procuring quality ingredients. Intertwined with the narrative, the film traverses through the manufacturing journey of EID Parry White Label Sugar in a safe, technology-driven environment, untouched by hands and showcasing the advanced the sulfur free manufacturing process being used to ensure hygiene and quality.

Commenting on the TVC, Vani Bhojan said “I am very happy to be associated with EID Parry for their new TVC campaign. Sugar plays an important role in every occasion across households in India. Hence, there is a need for brands to educate and create awareness about quality differentiations to consumers. The efforts undertaken by EID Parry is commendable and I am confident that more and more consumers will be motivated to opt for high quality, impurities free sugar, packed in a safe and healthy manner moving forward.”