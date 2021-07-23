Coca-Cola India enters top ten advertisers list: BARC week 28

Coca-Cola India entered the top ten advertisers list this week, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. Meanwhile, the top ten brands list also witnessed new entries like Thums Up, Veet Cold Wax Strip, and Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship Univer-GV.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. continued to dominate the advertisers’ list with 4450.14 (000 secs) ad volume, followed by Reckitt (India) on the second spot with 3721.89 (000 secs) ad volume. Amazon Online India maintained its third spot with 925.57 (000 secs) ad volume.

Godrej Consumer Products bagged the fourth spot with 742.44 (000 secs) ad volume and Cadbury's India stood on the fifth spot with 738.3 (000 secs) ad volume. Brooke Bond Lipton India with 728.84 (000 secs) ad volume, Procter & Gamble with 652.27 (000 secs) ad volume, and Coca-Cola India with 630.94 (000 secs) ad volume bagged the sixth, seventh and eighth spots this week. Pepsi Co and Colgate Palmolive India bagged ninth and tenth spots with 622.64 (000 secs) ad volume and 582.22 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

This week Dettol emerged as the leading brand with 700.86 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Thums Up in the second position with 547.24 (000 secs) ad volume and Amazon.in on the third position registered 470.16 (000 secs) ad volume.

Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship Univer-GV, Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala, Dettol Toilet Soaps, and Veet Cold Wax Strip bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spot with 459.4 (000 secs) ad volume, 353.56 (000 secs) ad volume, 315.82 (000 secs) ad volume, and 297.42(000 secs) ad volume respectively. Horlicks, Close Up Ever Fresh and Lizol bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 291.69, 284.47, and 275.03 (000 secs) ad volume.

