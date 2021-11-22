Ching’s Secret & One Digital Entertainment launch #Chingschatorachallenge campaign

Capital Foods’ flagship brand Ching’s Secret along with One Digital Entertainment, a g digital media company in Asia, introduce a new campaign titled #Chingschatorachallenge for their desi Chinese food lovers. This innovative, fun, first of its kind, digital-only challenge is a six-week campaign where consumers stand a chance to win a trip to NASA, USA (because yeh chutney nahi rocket hai rocket, after all!).

Many content creators have already taken this challenge & it is the first time ever that so many biggest digital influencers across genres of comedy, dance, lifestyle, fashion have come together for one campaign including Prajakta Koli, Sejal Kumar, Bhuvan Bam, Mr. Faizu, Awez Darbar, Adah Sharma, Siddharth Kannan, Harsh Beniwal, MJ5, etc. This challenge is open for all.

This campaign challenges to rattle off as many as schzewan based cuisines as participant can within a minute after consuming a scoop of schzewan chutney. To make it more challenging & creative, the participant can engage with other activities including dancing, singing, hula hooping, cycling, skipping etc. challenging it further to three of their friends & family. Besides Nasa trip, consumers can also win tons of goodies and cool prizes every week, including custom designed ‘Ching’s Chatora Face-Masks’ that help you flaunt your chatorapan, being a foodie! This challenge can be done in multiple languages. It is aimed to have maximum engagement with its patrons and have fun with this challenge with their friends and family by winning some exciting prizes.

Excited about the launch of this campaign, Navin Tewari, MD & CEO, Capital Foods, said, “Capital Foods adds value to consumers’ lives through innovative and versatile food products and Ching’s Schezwan Chutney is one such example. This product in particular, with its ever-rising demand, is a standing testimony to the love consumers have been showering on us. Extending this warm association with our consumers we have launched this digital campaign to actively engage the young consumers. We are extremely happy to observe that it has already reached a wide population including influencers and celebrities across social platforms in such a short span. And why not? The Ching’s Schezwan Chutney is not an ordinary chutney it is rocket after all!”

Panshul Jhingan, Chief of Revenue & Strategy at One Digital Entertainment said, “Our long-standing relationship with Capital Foods has always paved way for interesting projects, this one in particular is a ‘true to character campaign’ that we loved curating for Ching’s. Keeping pace with the changing consumer habits, aspirations and tastes, this innovative, fun, first of its kind, digital only challenge is already on its way to reaching 100mn people! A mass consumer brand backing digital first strategy for its primary campaign, driven entirely by social media influencers, is totally in line with where it’s audience resides. An industry first and we’d love to see more brands gearing up for this challenge!”

Mostly Sane who says “Took the @chingssecret schezwan chutney chatora challenge and I am impressed with myself Haan! Tagging @mj5 @vjgaelyn and @sudeeplahiri12 to take this challenge! You must also take the challenge and tag your friends for fun prizes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Sejal Kumar says, “Sometimes random challenges are fun and I anyway get told I talk very fast so I gave the Chings schezwan Chutney Chatora Challenge a go! You can do the challenge too and win prizes like that epic Nasa trip! Tag 3 people you know and I am challenging @mishika @official_vaishnavi_boora & @nehaasaxena to take this challenge!

Adah Sharma, Influencer & Digital Creator, says, "The chutney is very tasty, super tangy and the Ching’s Chatora challenge looked like a lot of fun so I decided to take it up! Very creative to get your brain cells working while simultaneously doing an activity, they should add something like this to the school syllabus so kids will get ambidextrous!”

This challenge is taking the internet by storm already and with more and more creators and fans trying and making it more fun with some crazy creativity.

