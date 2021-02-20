Blue Heaven attempts to reframe make-up category with ‘O Beauty Beauty!’ campaign

Lowe Lintas has conceptualised the campaign that beautifully brings out the brand's proposition - Don’t miss any opportunity to express your beautiful self

Blue Heaven Cosmetics has recently released an advertising campaign. The integrated campaign, conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore, aims to build a connect with its target group and attempts to re-frame the make-up category.

For over four decades, Blue Heaven Cosmetics has been revolutionising the decorative cosmetics space and has led the charge to make fashion accessible to the Indian masses. Brands in this category often try appealing to the glamorous side of people. To break the clutter, Blue Heaven Cosmetics has positioned itself as a brand that partners its users during the everyday moments of their lives - and not just reserved for those special moments.

Speaking about the campaign, Amit Chopra, CEO & MD, Blue Heaven Cosmetics said: “Over the last 45 years Blue Heaven has enabled Indian women to express their beauty through its range of makeup products. Today, makeup is more than an occasional phenomenon, and Indian women are celebrating their beauty in everyday micro moments. Our new campaign, “O Beauty Beauty!”, is an ode to these beautiful women who make the most of their everyday life. Lowe Lintas understood the pulse of our customers and helped us connect better with them. We believe that the new campaign will help us deliver not just a great advertisement but effective business results.”

Lowe Lintas has conceptualised a minute-long film that beautifully brings out the brand's proposition - Don’t miss any opportunity to express your beautiful self. The film is rooted in the insight that even though each day may seem boring or predictable, it is filled with potential; that each moment can be an opportunity to express oneself to the fullest. A spirited piece of music elegantly complements the film as it subtly connects with its consumers.

Talking about the campaign, Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: "Blue Heaven makes great contemporary makeup solutions available to every woman across India. This film is an ode to the millions of uncrowned and unsung beauty queens found in every locality and pin-code of the country. It celebrates the expression of the most spirited everyday moments in their lives, as if there were a grand, non-stop makeup party happening across the country every day, whose proof can be found in the 15 seconds of fame playing on insta-reels (earlier tik-tok) generation."

The integrated campaign is already live across Television, digital and radio.

