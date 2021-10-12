Stayfree's dad-daughter talks, Berger Paints' ode to childhood: Best ads of the fortnight

A fortnight of many topical events and the onset of the festive season; the past two weeks were all about grand campaign launches, and creative endeavours by brands. From taking up social issues to unique takes on folklores, the ad world did not disappoint at all. Here’s exchange4media’s fortnightly collection of the best ads, released between September 25 and October 08, which are being loved by the audience and the critics.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Ather Energy ‘Smart Electric Bike’

Ather Energy released a 4-film campaign to promote its smart electric bikes in a very delightful manner. Conceptualised in-house and produced by Nirvana Films, the ads use the power of creative storytelling to highlight specific features of the electric scooters. The dystopian world they have created and the way whole scenario pans out with Ather’s entrance will leave you with a smile.

Berger Paints ‘Easy Clean’

Berger Paints India Limited’s new TVC on its Easy Clean luxury interior paint highlighting the brand’s idea to encourage uninhibited childhood is simple advertising done well to deliver the core product highlight. The ad builds on the brand’s positioning statement “No daag No dhabba, Only beautiful walls” and is created by Lowe Lintas.

Nykaa ‘Kahaani koi bhi ho, tum hi ho nayaka’

Conceptualised by Sideways Consulting and produced by Good Morning Films, Nykaa’s ‘tum hi ho nayaka’ campaign focuses on the beautiful message of women being centric to their own stories, their own heroes. The film gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) entrepreneur, a bike stuntwoman, a mountaineer mom, a hijabi rapper, a transgender doctor and a mid-life chessmaster. All these women traverse their own different paths with the common thread of determination that binds them together.

Policybazaar ‘Protect the Good’

Conceptualised by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi Policybazaar’s digital spot centred on the message of good always triumphs. The film reinforces the traditional theme related to Dussehra – the victory of good over evil but uses an interesting visual idea to convey the same. The film shows an actor who is playing Raavan in Ramleela having the idea to turn into good to get a houseful show. The heartwarming treatment of the film stands out.

Stayfree ‘It’s just a period X Daughters’ Day’

On Daughters’ Day, Stayfree urged fathers to be involved in period conversations with their daughters as an extension of their ‘It’s Just a Period’ series of campaigns. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film showcases how Stayfree called for auditions for a Daughter’s Day ad, without letting the ones auditioning know that it was an ad for Stayfree. When they progressed with their script, the fathers started to fumble at the mention of the subject on periods. However, with each take, they got more comfortable and didn’t see the need for the script, making it a conversation more than an audition.

