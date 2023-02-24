Anupriya Acharya named jury head for APAC Effie Awards
Unilever’s Dennis Perez is the other head of jury for the 10th edition of the awards
Effie Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO of Publicis Groupe, and Dennis Perez, Digital Marketing, Media and Commerce Lead of Unilever, as the first two Heads of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023.
On her appointment, Anupriya commented, “It’s a great honour to be a Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023. The APAC Effies is the gold standard for brand ideas that can withstand the test of the market and bring in true business results. Advertising is undergoing a massive shift; brands are reinventing how they engage with consumers – be it in their authenticity or the way they use technology. The APAC region has some of the best use cases of this change and I look forward to seeing some of this exciting work.”
Dennis is the Digital Marketing, Media and Commerce Lead for Unilever Beauty and Wellbeing Southeast Asia, where he heads the creation and execution of integrated digital and media strategies in the region.
On his appointment, Dennis said, “As marketing goes into a continuous state of flux, maximising effectiveness means anchoring unmissable creativity to a good and solid strategy. The APAC Effies is a good reminder that creativity starts way before the craft begins. I’m excited to head this year’s jury in celebrating work that embraced bolder bets from the beginning of strategy creation to deliver amazing results at the end. Together with the jury, I’m looking forward to pushing the edges of what creativity means for the industry - with strategy and effectiveness pinning the spectrum of marketing and brand communication.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)
The depth of talent that we have in India is incredible: Nick Lawson, EssenceMediacom
Lawson, Global CEO of EssenceMediacom, shares the challenges that the network faced in the past nine months post the merger, the opportunities that he sees for the Indian market, and more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Feb 21, 2023 9:20 AM | 1 min read
Nick Lawson, the Global CEO of EssenceMediacom who was in India recently, sat down for a conversation with e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman. In his first-ever interview since the merger of the two GroupM agencies, Lawson shared the challenges that the network faced in the past nine months since the coming together of Essence and Mediacom, what makes the new entity different, the opportunities that he sees for the Indian market, and more.
Lawson, who chose India for his first visit as the Global CEO of the merged company, shared that the country has been the network’s fastest growing market and that the depth of talent here is incredible.
Catch the full conversation here:
Skinn by Titan partners with Supari Studios to create launch film for Skinn Noura
The campaign will emphasise how the right perfume elevates the everyday to the extraordinary
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 6:20 PM | 2 min read
Skinn by Titan will be launching a campaign to promote Skinn Noura, their latest perfume range. For this, the brand has partnered with Supari Studios.
The campaign will emphasise how the right perfume elevates the everyday to the extraordinary. To launch
Conceptualised by Supari Studios, the launch film for Skinn Noura visually accentuates the floral inspiration behind the two perfume variants- Iris and Floret, and highlights the elation and pleasure that wearing a great perfume evokes. The campaign focuses on creating awareness about the new fragrance range.
About the collaboration with Skinn by Titan, Mitali Sharma, Vice President, Content Development, Supari Studios said, “Fragrance is a powerful thing that plays an important role in how we feel every day. With this vibrant film for Skinn by Titan, we wanted to celebrate this phenomenon while accentuating the stunning floral inspiration behind the two variants of the new range. We were thrilled to work with the team at Titan to introduce Skinn Noura to the world!”
“Noura, Skinn allows women , no matter where they are, to recreate precious self-moments and bring floral memories alive . We intended to communicate the experience of Noura visually and this digital film very artistically conveys it. Supari Studios has been able to bring alive the Noura proposition in a very sensorial way through a memorable brand film. Hoping this refreshing take on fragrances will provide a captivating olfactive experience to all our women consumers.” adds Kanwalpreet Walia, Marketing Head, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories.
Are small & mid-sized ad agencies struggling?
While some industry players say the environment is challenging for the small players, there are others who believe there is room for all to grow
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 20, 2023 2:44 PM | 5 min read
Mainline agencies have big MNCs as Agencies on Record, an impressive clientele and a strong team to able to deliver their best. However, when it comes to independent agencies the picture may not be so rosy.
There has been a lot of conversation on forums with agencies coming under the mid-size stratum speaking about the disparity and the creatives getting paid less despite increase in workload.
Sharing an overview of the advertising business last year, Aejaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Makani Creatives said, “The Indian advertising market was forecasted to grow by 16 per cent in 2022 to reach USD 11.1 billion (Rs 88,639 crore). This would have led to over 14.5 per cent growth by TV and 31.6 per cent on the digital side. The numbers for 2022-2023 aren’t out as yet, but if we did manage that, we will become the fastest-growing market globally. In 2023, businesses will have to deal with the war in Ukraine, economic challenges, as well as an ever-faster development of technologies impacting digital advertising.”
SMAIs paid less?
We reached out to small and medium advertising players to understand if they were getting the fair share and right penny for their efforts. The reactions were mixed. While some agencies said that they were struggle to get the right money, others shared that they were getting top dollars and the right amount.
Limited resources
A mainline agency often has a team of up to 25 people working for a singular client but in a mid-sized agency it could be down to four to five people.
Sharing more on this, Apurv Verma, VP – Operations, SRV Media, said, “Mainline agencies benefit from their huge teams. They showcase 20-24 people who will be working on a brand. That automatically gives them a good way to negotiate as far as the retainer is concerned. Whereas, small-scale agencies can't allocate more than eight to ten people and almost each member of the team is on the tactical and the execution front.”
Digital/Social media increasing workload?
Speaking on how digital marketing has increased or contributed to the work share of creative agencies, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director at Everest Brands Solutions, says while KRAs are discussed when an agency is onboarded eventually the work doubles due to the changing trends of social media. However, even if the workload increases the budget might not increase.
Vengalil notes that there is a disparity between mainline agencies and mid-size agencies. “I remember a time early in my career when I was working with a marquee client in India. My retainer for being the digital creative agency was x and the retainer that my counterpart charged then for being the mainline agency was nothing less than 30x. This gap has significantly reduced over the year but still exists. Digital or more rightly put social media has become the lead medium for every client in India today. The expectation is for every piece of content that is put up on social media to provide the brand’s POV, and if possible make it viral,” Vengalil had remarked in a column he wrote for e4m.
Meeting client expectations
MNCs and legacy brands often go for mainline agencies, who in turn give work on a project-basis to SMAIs. However, those who approach SMAIs directly are often new-born businesses led by people with less to no ad experience.
Seconding the same, Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner and Chief Creative Officer at Bang In The Middle, said, “For example, if there are 10 best soap companies in the country, they will all go to the 10 top agencies in India. The moment there is a new brand in the same category they will come to mid-size or smaller agencies.”
He went on to explain that a majority of new businesses might not pay the right amount as they are not able to understand nature and effort put into the work. However, there are cases when they come around, Suthan added.
Scant client-loyalty
“It is a sad that size matters when it comes to the agency world. Our experience has been that we’ve partnered with start-ups and small brands. But once they grow then they go for a large network agency. They end up being a small fish in a big pond. Agencies within a holding company, media and creative, keep opening doors for each other.”
Despite these nagging issues, there are some in the SME circle who are still hopeful. Siddhartha Singh, Managing Partner & COO, Infectious Advertising, said, “Fortunately for us, our roster of clients includes a lot of pedigree marketeers, the likes of Ultra Tech Cement, Bayer, IDFC Bank, Tata’s and TBZ, who in turn work with other agencies too but have never discriminated against us because of our size. If the thinking and the output are at par then no one likes to cut corners.”
Echoing the sentiment, Abhik Santara, Director and CEO, atom network, said, “There are many occasions where independent mid-sized agencies are able to charge a premium over network agencies. Midsize agencies are able to offer far more value, as they don’t have layers of hierarchy, and the ones that are charged for, are actually the ones involved in the business. Clients are smart enough to see that, and the cost advantage they get is because of that.”
The future of SMAIs
Speaking about the future of SMAIs in this ever-thriving space, Khan said, “The independent mid-sized agencies are going to have a solid run in the future. Big brands will want better, more engaged service and will turn to independent mid-sized agencies. The big network agencies will be here for sure but the independent mid-sized agencies will thrive too.”
Infinity Advertising bags creative mandate for Surya Roshni
The agency will offer creative services for its lighting and consumer durable portfolio
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 1:54 PM | 1 min read
Infinity Advertising has bagged the creative mandate for Surya Roshni Ltd., India's largest manufacturer of branded lighting products, following a multi-agency pitch. Under this partnership, Infinity Advertising will offer creative services for its Lighting and Consumer Durable Portfolio.
Jitendra Agrawal, CEO of Lighting and Consumer Durables at Surya mentioned, "We were impressed with Infinity's creative thought, approach, strategies and opportunities we shared with them. We are pleased to have them on board." Mr. Ajay Adlakha, MD of Infinity Advertising said, “We are excited about collaborating with a respected company like Surya Roshni with such a rich legacy. Surya has been in business for the last 50 years and has built a reputation for producing long-lasting products. It keeps up with the latest technology trends and innovations.
With so much faith in their products, we are delighted to begin our journey with the company and provide them with creative solutions around BTL and ATL. I am convinced that my team’s creativity and experience will assist the company in accomplishing its marketing goals.”
Sara Ali Khan grooves to peppy track in vivo campaign
The #StyleDance challenge ‘Color My Style’ campaign has been conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
Vivo has released a full-length music video ‘Colour My Style’ starring Sara Ali Khan, on the launch of its all-new Y100 smartphone. The brand has also roped in singer Shalmali Kholgade to sing the fun and peppy track in the video.
Conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, the music video builds on the proposition of 'It's my style'. The hook step and the music track received a lot of traction among people who are replicating Sara’s stylish moves to participate in the #StyleDance challenge on social media. The challenge has recorded 3000+ entries with in a period of 1 week.
Talking about the film, Yogendra Sriramula, Head Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “We are delighted to launch this trendy campaign with one of India’s youth icon, Sara Ali Khan, as her personality matches with the uber stylish, vivo Y100. Aimed at our next-gen customers, with this new product offering, vivo’s endeavor is to offer an innovative product to the tech-savvy young consumers looking for a stylish and tech-advanced smartphone in the premium Y-series range.”
Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer at Havas Worldwide India, said, “The vivo Y100 is a gorgeous phone, so the launch campaign needed to have style written all over it. To bring this alive, we made a music video seamlessly integrated with the product shots along with its main features. We’re glad to have partnered with vivo India to make it happen.”
Sharman Joshi promises the 'OLXtraaa' price in OLX Autos ad
The film is a part of the ‘OLXtraaa’ campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:17 AM | 1 min read
OLX Autos has launched the fifth film as part of their brand campaign “OLXtraaa”.
The ‘OLXtraaa’ brand campaign is single-mindedly focussed upon the promise of “Olxtraaa price” provided by OLX Autos along with other benefits that include free-home inspection, instant payment and hassle-free RC transfer, thereby encouraging car owners to sell their cars to OLX Autos.
Every customer likes something extra whether it is that extra piece of cake or an extra price while selling their car. The ‘OLXtraaa’ campaign focuses on this delight that consumers derive when they get that ‘extra’.
Conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas, the entire campaign highlighted this value proposition in a very relatable setting.
This film depicts a brother and sister duo talking on a video call and discussing the selling price for her car when Sharman Joshi suddenly appears and offers her a significantly higher ‘OLXtraaa’ price that pleases her no end.
All the five films of the campaign have been a perfect mix of satire and quirkiness supported by upbeat music to make it more visually appealing. The element of surprise Sharman Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative, entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner further elevates the comical situations.
Atomberg applauds 'upar waala' in new campaign for fans
The twins Atom and Berg are back in the new campaign, talking about the looks and energy-saving features of Atomberg fans
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:26 AM | 2 min read
Atomberg Technologies has launched its second TV campaign. In its first ad campaign in February 2021, the twins Atom and Berg asked the question 'Why Not' and helped discover Fire and the Wheel. Those ads helped build what Atomberg as a brand stands for - Innovation and Curiosity.
The second ad campaign has a set of two hilarious TVCs, with the twins Atom and Berg responding to inquiries from the power and the tax department. They come knocking the house to understand the means to a high lifestyle and the exceptional savings on their electricity bills.
Fans, that were earlier an invisible part of the home, are now very much noticed and talked about. Atomberg celebrates this through the campaign that highlights its 5-star rated energy-efficient and uniquely designed fans.
The TVCs will be live pan India in a phased manner from January 2023 onwards. They have been created in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. Along with TV, the campaign will also be amplified on social media and digital video platforms.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Arindam Paul, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer said, “Over the years we have observed our consumers closely and one common thing that came up in all our consumer connects was that whenever they had guests come over, the guests always noticed and got fascinated with the features and functionalities of the fan. A product that was invisible/low involvement was now suddenly being noticed and talked about. This is the behavioral insight on which we created these ads.
“Another thing that we very strongly believe is having fresh consistency and distinctive brand assets in our campaigns. Having the same twins help us accomplish this. They are the same twins from our previous campaign, and just like the brand, they have also grown up. “Atom” and “Berg” are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well.”
