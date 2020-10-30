Amazon.in, Myntra & Flipkart continue to be among top 10 brands: BARC

Back on festive season and sale mode, Amazon.in, Myntra and Flipkart continue to be in the chart of top ten brands in BARC India’s data for Week 42.



However, this week witnessed a decline in total weekly insertions by both top advertisers and brands. The total weekly insertions by advertisers has dropped by 4.85% to 705,301 compared to the previous week’s 741,279. In terms of brands, the total insertions have dropped by 13.97% to 173,933 against 202,169 in week 41.



Hindustan Unilever continues to lead the top ten advertisers list in week 42, registering 2,57,236 weekly insertions followed by Reckitt Benckiser (India) with 151804 insertions and ITC Ltd on the third spot with 56,162 insertions.



Godrej Consumer Products has bagged the fourth spot with 42,927 insertions whereas Amazon Online India recorded 40,599 insertions and stood at number five.

Cadburys India, Wipro and Colgate Palmolive India bagged sixth, seventh and eighth spots with 35852, 31464 and 30544 insertions respectively. Ponds India and Procter Gamble ranked ninth and tenth with 30213 and 28500 insertions.



In the top ten brands chart, Amazon.In leads the list with 30390 insertions followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid with 22375 insertions and Lizol on the third spot (18091 insertions).



Dettol Toilet Soaps and Surf Excel Easy Wash bagged the fourth and fifth spots with 17313 and 16746 insertions. Myntra.com, Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin and Flipkart.com are on the sixth, seventh and eighth spots with 14833, 14614 and 13914 insertions. WhiteHat Jr and Lux Toilet Soap ranked ninth and tenth this week with 13200 and 12457 insertions respectively.