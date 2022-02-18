Air India row: Builder.ai clarifies ‘campaign was gift to the national carrier’

Builder.ai has issued a clarification after Air India announced that it was planning to take legal action against the former’s advertising campaign that claims to build a prototype of an app for the airline.

The statement issued by Builder.ai said: “We wanted to clarify some of the aspects regarding our recent advertising campaign. “Our Valentine’s Day initiative/advertising campaign was solely to offer a gift to the national carrier, and an iconic brand, in the form of a prototype of an app. This was done entirely because of immense affection for the brand. The prototype was a humble effort to celebrate and contribute towards the brand’s new and exciting journey. In no instance or manner whatsoever has Builder.ai ever claimed via print media, digital media, and OOH campaigns that the prototype ‘gift’ is Air India’s official app nor that Builder.ai was awarded any contract to create one. Additionally, as referenced in the terms and conditions for the prizes; the complimentary air tickets would be something awarded and paid for by Builder.ai alone.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)